Biden clip sparks false claims government won’t give disaster aid to Helene victims

The southeastern U.S. was pummeled over the weekend by Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 storm that led to massive flooding and the death of more than 100 people.

In response, President Joe Biden told C-SPAN that the federal government gave the six affected states everything it currently was able to in the form of pre-planned aid it had set aside.

Biden’s remarks caused some to believe that the federal government is withholding emergency aid from the victims of the storm.

Yesterday, RNC Research, an X account affiliated with former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, shared the footage of Biden telling C-SPAN that the federal government isn’t able to provide further assistance.

“We’ve given them everything that we have, we’re on the ground,” Biden said in the clip. “So we’re working hard.”

When asked if there was other aid his administration could provide, Biden said “No,” adding that the aid was planned even though the affected states had yet to ask for it.

"Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?"



BIDEN: "We've given everything that we have."



"Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?"



BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/jDMNGhpjOz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

Thus far, the Biden administration has coordinated the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide necessary commodities and equipment, food, water, and care sites for storm survivors—and declared the destruction in Florida and North Carolina as a “major disaster” to allow for additional funding.

Many shared the C-SPAN clip with criticisms of Biden, claiming that he is blocking the federal government from providing aid.

“Biden just said there will be NO ADDITIONAL RESOURCES given to the areas pummeled by Hurricane Helene,” right-wing influencer Nick Sortor tweeted. “WTF? There’s practically ZERO federal support to begin with! WHAT IS GOING ON?”

🚨 Biden just said there will be NO ADDITIONAL RESOURCES given to the areas pummeled by Hurricane Helene



WTF?



There’s practically ZERO federal support to begin with!



WHAT IS GOING ON? pic.twitter.com/gcKHPuzLs5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2024

Others slammed Biden for spending his weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he has property.

“Biden after a weekend at the beach: No more federal aid for Hurricane Helene,” far-right influencer @EndWokeness tweeted.

Biden after a weekend at the beach: No more federal aid for Hurricane Helene pic.twitter.com/sYjFJi7hoH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024

Some even made the false claim that Biden is not providing states in Hurricane Helene’s path with assistance because he is using the money that would be used for aid to fund the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas wars.

“Unfortunately the North Carolina flood victims are citizens of the USA, not Ukraine,” far-right activist Matt Walsh tweeted, “so the Biden Administration sees no reason to help them.”

Unfortunately the North Carolina flood victims are citizens of the USA, not Ukraine, so the Biden Administration sees no reason to help them — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 29, 2024

“Biden to the victims of hurricane Helene: Your tax dollars are being used to fund a Genocide and start WWIII,” another X user tweeted. “Helping you is not a priority.”

Biden to the victims of hurricane Helene:

Your tax dollars are being used to fund a Genocide and start WWIII. Helping you is not a priority. https://t.co/HbfhrnECJ1 — Jim Martin (@JustJimMartin) September 30, 2024

“They just sent $95 billion in arms to Ukraine and Israel. Last month they approved $20 billion more for Tel Aviv,” another X user said. “There’s plenty of money to go around, just none for you.”

As of Monday afternoon, almost 2 million homes in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, and Virginia are without power. Biden said he plans to visit the affected areas “later this week.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.