Users on Gab, the social media platform popular among the far-right, are testing the limits of artificial intelligence (AI) by generating movie posters of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in the animation style of Disney’s Pixar.

In a post on the platform this month, one user showed off an image depicting a smirking Hitler standing in front of prisoners outside a concentration camp. The faux movie poster included both the Disney and Pixar logos as well as the title “‘Caust,” an apparent reference to the Holocaust.

“The AI has learned to reproduce the Pixar art aesthetic perfectly and now it’s producing pure gold,” the user wrote. “How long before they shut it down?”

The illustration, which, according to the user, was developed with Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator, was quickly flooded with praise from Gab’s users.

“This is great,” one user replied. “Make posters out of these.”

Others took the initiative to create similar movie posters featuring imagery resembling the Holocaust. One such image showed a young concentration camp prisoner digging his own grave while surrounded by military officers.

Another user opted to generate a racist depiction of a Jewish man and an African American.

Even though Bing’s AI has numerous guardrails in place, people online continually show that those boundaries could be crossed.

Earlier this month, users also began trolling the image generator to show everyone from SpongeBob SquarePants to Mickey Mouse carrying out the 9/11 terror attacks.

Despite Bing blocking the use of phrases such as “World Trade Center,” “twin towers,” and “9/11,” according to 404 Media’s Samantha Cole, one can simply bypass those restrictions by instead prompting the AI to show a character “sitting in the cockpit of a plane, flying toward two tall skyscrapers.”

Microsoft has vowed to continue improving its systems in order to stop the development of what it says is “harmful content.”