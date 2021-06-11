EU Council President of the European Council Charles Michel, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, United States of America President Joe Biden, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for the official family picture during the G7 summit.

Karwai Tang/UPI/Shutterstock (Licensed)

G7 summit group photo inspires a thousand memes

Many felt that the picture bears an uncanny resemblance to a still from a superhero movie.

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Jun 11, 2021

On Friday, world leaders gathered in Cornwall, England for the first major international summit since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group of Seven (G7) summit will include a pledge for 1 billion vaccine shots for the world.

Featured Video Hide

Naturally, before getting down to business, the world leaders—from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Germany, as well as representatives from the United Nations and European Union—posed for a group photo. The group was photographed standing on an elevated platform on the beach, each at a distance from one another.

Advertisement Hide

Judging by the reactions, the so-called “family photo” is the funniest thing the internet has seen in a minute.

Many felt that the picture bears an uncanny resemblance to a still from a superhero movie, or the moment just before the cast of a musical bursts into song.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto called for a game of name that band. Responses included “The Collectables,” “Average White Band,” “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” and “Earth, Wind, and Everything’s On Fire.”

Advertisement Hide

“This just looks like G7 action figures,” joked Cybil Wallace, the senior editor for Goodreads. “If you sell some on Etsy I’m in,” CNN’s Jake Tapper replied.

Much like when the last United States president had a hissy fit and stomped off to North Korea during the 2018 G7 summit exactly three years ago, this G7 image launched a meme party, albeit a more light-hearted one.

Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide
Advertisement Hide

The G7 summit will continue through Sunday. Australia, South Africa, India, and South Korea have also been invited to participate in the talks, which are expected to focus on the pandemic, climate change, and economics.

The group is not expected to discuss filming a sequel to The Eternals or yet another installation of the X-Men or Avengers series.

Read more viral politics stories

‘This is the hardest I’ve laughed in a while’: Republicans blame Biden for a Chick-fil-A sauce shortage
Sorry, that video of Ted Cruz eating a fly is fake
Marjorie Taylor Greene whips out ‘really bad Mexican accent’ when talking about cartels, gets roasted online
Andrew Yang’s plan to improve police calls for more snitching
Fellow Republican goes in on Matt Gaetz’s sex scandal with ‘aging well’ burn
Share this article
*First Published: Jun 11, 2021, 12:29 pm CDT

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is an award winning journalist covering politics and justice from her home base in Jacksonville, Florida. Her work has appeared in publications ranging from regional alt-weeklies to the Guardian.

Claire Goforth