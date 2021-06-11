On Friday, world leaders gathered in Cornwall, England for the first major international summit since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group of Seven (G7) summit will include a pledge for 1 billion vaccine shots for the world.

Naturally, before getting down to business, the world leaders—from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, and Germany, as well as representatives from the United Nations and European Union—posed for a group photo. The group was photographed standing on an elevated platform on the beach, each at a distance from one another.

Judging by the reactions, the so-called “family photo” is the funniest thing the internet has seen in a minute.

Many felt that the picture bears an uncanny resemblance to a still from a superhero movie, or the moment just before the cast of a musical bursts into song.

My favorite part of the G7 summit is the big musical number at the end pic.twitter.com/xqCTir9oxE — Washington Post TikTok Book Guy 📚 (@davejorgenson) June 11, 2021

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto called for a game of name that band. Responses included “The Collectables,” “Average White Band,” “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” and “Earth, Wind, and Everything’s On Fire.”

“This just looks like G7 action figures,” joked Cybil Wallace, the senior editor for Goodreads. “If you sell some on Etsy I’m in,” CNN’s Jake Tapper replied.

Much like when the last United States president had a hissy fit and stomped off to North Korea during the 2018 G7 summit exactly three years ago, this G7 image launched a meme party, albeit a more light-hearted one.

Eternals second trailer looks wack as fuck https://t.co/3iirWvCoxd — Edward Ongweso Jr (@bigblackjacobin) June 11, 2021

this reboot of The Avengers looks wild — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 11, 2021

which trap door will open first? vote now on your phones https://t.co/G71kPoeTGB — tiny snek comics (@tinysnekcomics) June 11, 2021

“ladies, gentlemen, this is the final rose tonight — when you’re ready” https://t.co/8OMuItCG1c — mallorie sullivan 🌟 (@malloriesullivn) June 11, 2021

Big fan of Madame Tussauds' al fresco exhibition #G7UK https://t.co/luIGdlTKR9 — Iain Rolland (@IainRolland) June 11, 2021

next season of broadchurch looks shit https://t.co/obmsbcImVQ — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 11, 2021

Making America not embarrassed again. https://t.co/T1mPt9CfTI — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 11, 2021

Limited edition, collect all 10https://t.co/oauG2sAXTi — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 11, 2021

Collect every figure and mail proof of purchase to Hasbro for a free display stand https://t.co/eBu6E3ZKN8 — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 11, 2021

Blink three times when you feel it kicking in https://t.co/0OtWv1IYoE pic.twitter.com/BRsJzkeV88 — Giovs (@sciugher) June 11, 2021

The G7 summit will continue through Sunday. Australia, South Africa, India, and South Korea have also been invited to participate in the talks, which are expected to focus on the pandemic, climate change, and economics.

The group is not expected to discuss filming a sequel to The Eternals or yet another installation of the X-Men or Avengers series.

