A fake Christmas card purportedly from former President Donald Trump is making the rounds. The card, in which Trump bears an uncanny likeness to an ejaculating penis, has the internet fooled.

The card features Trump in a tuxedo, the cut of which makes his shirt appear rather phallic. A white silhouette of Santa Claus being pulled in his sleigh by the reindeer arches above his head, giving the appearance of ejaculation.

If those clues weren’t enough, his youngest son Barron isn’t depicted alongside his other children and wife, whose faces are superimposed on the Christmas bulbs above Trump’s head. Further, Ivanka, rather than Melania, gets top billing.

The card is also signed “from the Winter White House,” a moniker Trump bestowed Mar-a-Lago during his presidency that is definitively inaccurate now that he’s no longer president.

Still, the card had people fooled. “Barron” trended on Twitter on Monday.

“If I was Barron, I wouldn’t want to be on that monstrosity of a Christmas card from the ‘Winter White House’ either,” wrote one Twitter user.

The fake Christmas card made the rounds on multiple platforms. Some realized it wasn’t legit. Many were fooled, however.

“Holy fucking shit lmao God must have made this dude as a joke,” one person posted on 4chan, prompting another to write, “He actually made this his Christmas card.”

“So TFG has sent out a Christmas card depicting himself as a giant penis. Really,” one person tweeted somewhat incredulously. “With his head at the tip, ejaculating presents and reindeer.” (“TFG” stands for “that fucking guy,” which many have taken to calling Trump.)

The same Twitter user wondered, “It’s fake, right?”

Many were similarly skeptical.

This CANNOT be real, right?



▪️ he's an ejaculating PENIS

▪️ Barron is missing

▪️ Ivanka is shown before Melania

▪️ Barron is MIA

▪️ Mar-A-Lago is not the Winter White House



WTF?! pic.twitter.com/40uJElamZz — The Goof™ (@MetsFanInPhilly) December 6, 2021

Are those his balls or golf clubs? — Jayne Marie (@SOCALRE4U) December 6, 2021

Tell me this isn’t real. At least Barron saved face. pic.twitter.com/7ZjVMoEMV3 — Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) December 6, 2021

But plenty of people believed the Christmas card was real. Some tweets that assumed it was authentic had thousands of impressions.

“This is the most pathetic late life crisis I’ve ever seen,” tweeted one.

Oh where to begin with this monstrosity?

🔺Trump is not president

🔺 Mar-a-Lago was never the WH

🔺Trump has Ivanka before Melania in the ornament line up

🔺 Where's Barron?

🔺Look at the white front of Trump's tux. Why does Santa & reindeer look like ejaculate from a big penis? pic.twitter.com/KviDRcg217 — Victoria Brownworth 🎄✨ (@VABVOX) December 6, 2021

This is ALL I can see on Trump’s Christmas card. Also, where’s Barron? pic.twitter.com/NDd2HIHQbp — Justine Paul (@JustineMPaul) December 6, 2021

As the fake card spread, others started fact-checking it. Journalist Shayan Sardarizadeh pointed out that Trump’s website has a link to buy Christmas cards that depict him from WinRed.

The authentic cards, which are $10 apiece, bear no resemblance to the fake one.

Even as some expressed disgust that people were uncritically sharing a fake card, others pointed out that there is some precedent.

“The most disturbing thing about that Trump Christmas card isn’t that it’s fake, it’s that so many people could actually see Trump doing this,” tweeted @meralee727.

“I mean, this is the same guy who retweeted a photo of himself where his head was photoshopped on Rambo’s body.”