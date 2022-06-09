Far-right media CEO appears to get pranked by offer from ‘Elon Musk’ to buy his network

The conservative One America News Network (OAN) claimed that Elon Musk is considering buying it. Musk denied it.

On Thursday, OAN Chief Executive Officer Robert Herring tweeted, “We just received a call from somebody very close to @elonmusk telling us that he would like to talk to us about purchasing @OANN.”

OAN subsequently retweeted Herring’s claim from its verified account.

People were highly skeptical about Herring’s claim.

“Did the person yell ‘BA BA BOOEY!’ at the end of the call?” wrote one.

Musk is embroiled in an ongoing saga over his offer to buy Twitter. He offered to buy the social media platform in April for $44 billion. The board of directors accepted it.

More recently, Musk balked at completing the transaction. He’s demanding Twitter provide him with more information about bot and scam account activity on the platform. If it doesn’t fulfill this request to his satisfaction, he’s threatening to withdraw the offer.

Within an hour, Musk responded to Herring’s tweet to seemingly deny that he’s interested in buying OAN.

“Only Twitter,” he replied.

Amusement only grew after Musk denied that he wants to buy the right-wing network being sued for $1.6 billion by Dominion Voting Systems over lies about fraud in the 2020 election.

“Backing out of another one, are ya,” wrote @LOLGOP.

Memes and jokes filled the comments.

“I got the same call… only it was about the sofa I’ve got posted on NextDoor,” replied @MattDThompson.

As of this writing, Herring hasn’t deleted the tweet. OAN didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment submitted through the contact form on its website.