Video shows Trump bloodied after shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Former President Donald Trump was wounded on the side of his head after shots were fired during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Secret Service rushed to shield former President Donald Trump after shots rang out as he was speaking.

According to reports, Trump was hit by glass after a bullet struck the teleprompter.

“Glass fragments not a bullet hit Trump,” a source familiar tells me. — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) July 13, 2024

On Truth Social, however, Trump said the bullet grazed his ear.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he wrote.

Trump was seen giving a fist pump as he left the stage surrounded by his agents, with blood on his ear and the side of his face.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi wrote on X that Trump is safe.

“The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe,” he said. “This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Trump was speaking on stage but stopped as shots rang out. He then covered his ear—the one that later appeared bloody—before ducking as someone yelled “get down, get down” and rallygoers screamed.

Trump shooting video

Shooting just happened at The Trump rally pic.twitter.com/Xs1dVL1H3T — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2024

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement on X that Trump is OK and “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.



— Trump spokesperson @TheStevenCheung — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 13, 2024

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Cheung said. “More details will follow.”

The shooting drew immediate condemnation from both political opponents and allies of Trump alike.

“Political violence is absolutely unacceptable,” wrote Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “I wish Donald Trump, and anyone else who may have been hurt, a speedy recovery.”

Trump’s former primary rival Nikki Haley offered her prayers as well, writing: “This should horrify every freedom loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalized. We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), who himself survived a shooting during the 2017 Congressional Baseball Game, reacted on X saying: “Praying for President Donald Trump. There is never any place for political violence.”

According to Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Penn.) who was at the rally, 8-10 shots were fired. According to the Washington Post, two people are dead, including the apparent shooter.

A video circulating on social media appears to show what people are claiming to be the shooter being pulled out of the crowd by law enforcement.

From Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) who was in the front row at the rally near Trump with Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Pennsylvania GOP Senate Candidate Dave McCormick at the rally.



Meuser says he heard 8-10 shots. Says it appears mulitple people in the crowd may have been hit and were… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2024

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., shared a viral photo of his father’s exit from the stage, adding: “He’ll never stop fighting to Save America.”

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he was grateful to hear Trump is safe.

Biden: Statement from President Joe Biden

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. ⁰ ⁰I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2024

The shooting occurred just two days before the Republican National Convention is slated to begin, where Trump’s Republican nomination for 2024 will be formalized.

