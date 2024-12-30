Some Republicans are not pleased with Trump’s ‘Complete & Total’ endorsement of Mike Johnson

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday offered Speaker Mike Johnson his “total” endorsement to continue serving as House Speaker, following interparty tension and backlash over his initial stopgap spending bill proposal.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump—who was among those criticizing the spending bill proposal—threw his support behind Johnson while mocking the Democratic Party.

“Republicans are being praised for having run a ‘legendary’ campaign! Democrats are being excoriated for their effort, having wasted 2.5 Billion Dollars, much of it unaccounted for, with some being used to illegally buy endorsements ($11,000,000 to Beyoncé, who never even sang a song, $2,000,000 to Oprah for doing next to nothing, and even $500,000 to Reverend AL, a professional con man and instigator, who agreed to ‘interview’ their ‘star spangled’ candidates, Kamala and Joe),” Trump wrote. “We ran a flawless campaign, having spent FAR LESS, with lots of money left over.”

“LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN,” he added. “The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!”

While Trump’s endorsement has been echoed by a number of Republicans, including Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.); and more, not everyone is on board with his decision.

“Regardless of this endorsement, congress must vote for a better speaker. Johnson doesn’t care about us!” blasted one right-wing commenter on X.

“No one should have confidence in Speaker Johnson to properly lead the Congress and fulfill MAGA policies,” similarly remarked a right-wing commentator. “Johnson has been a complete disappointment. He’s constantly caved to Biden and the Democrats. I get that Trump maybe had no other option. The GOP majority is slim.”

“REMOVE MIKE JOHNSON AS SPEAKER!” decried someone else.

“Mike Johnson doesn’t represent the people who elected Trump in a landslide,” jabbed another critic.

“After this week it should be clear to all: Trump absolutely HATES his supporters,” argued one person with a #DeSantis2028 in her bio.

And at least two Republican lawmakers have pushed back against Johnson in spite of the endorsement.

“I understand why President Trump is endorsing Speaker Johnson as he did Speaker Ryan, which is definitely important. However, we still need to get assurances that [Johnson] won’t sell us out to the swamp,” Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) stated while highlighting Trump’s past endorsement of both Ryan and John McCain.

Spartz has not publicly committed to voting (or not voting) for Johnson, but has laid out a set of minimum demands she wants to see taken on by the next Speaker.

I understand why President Trump is endorsing Speaker Johnson as he did Speaker Ryan, which is definitely important. However, we still need to get assurances that @SpeakerJohnson won’t sell us out to the swamp.



Donald Trump endorses Paul Ryan, John McCain https://t.co/Xa0tcTKpWk — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) December 30, 2024

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has taken a firmer stance: he will not be voting for Johnson.

“I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan,” Massie rebuked. “We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget.”

Mike Johnson is the next Paul Ryan.



On January 3rd, 2025, I won’t be voting for Mike Johnson.



I hope my colleague will join me because history will not give America another “do-over.” — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

