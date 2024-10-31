‘YIKES’: Trump’s stumble while climbing into garbage truck prompts renewed claims about his fitness

Former President Donald Trump stumbled slightly getting into a garbage truck on Wednesday, delighting his critics online.

Video shows Trump appearing to lose his balance a bit as he opens the passenger door to the truck.

“Omg this moment from Trump. YIKES,” wrote one critic.

Omg this moment from Trump. YIKES. pic.twitter.com/uJpQyJpczn — Sharon Yang (@sharonjqyang) October 30, 2024

“Me trying to get into the Uber after 9 drinks,” joked someone else of the same clip.

“This is how you walk after 5 margaritas!” echoed another person.

In addition to the jokes, some critics took things a step further—arguing the video was evidence of a medical issue with Trump, who is 78.

“Well past time for Trump to release his medical records,” said one person.

“Trump stumbles, drags his right leg, almost falls over, and tries at least three times to open the door…” echoed MSNBC host Katie Phang. “Some transparency with Trump’s medical records would be nice.”

The most recent medical report shared by Trump was a letter from his physician stating he was in “excellent” health dated November 2023. He has not released medical records this year, telling reporters in October that “I’ve done five exams over the last four years, you’ve got them all.”

A prominent Trump critic put together a reel of similar Trump moments, arguing something was up.

Montage of clips of Trump dragging his right leg over the last few months. He refuses to release his medical records. pic.twitter.com/5Am3xiOdWT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 30, 2024

Trump’s garbage truck stunt came in response to President Joe Biden jabbing at right-wingers on Tuesday that “the only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Biden’s remark, which quickly came under fire from conservatives, was a retort to a comedian who opened for Trump at his Madison Square Garden rally in New York on Sunday and quipped that Puerto Rico is “literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

Both Biden and the comedian’s one-liners have been put on blast by their respective critics. Biden has tried to walk back his comments; the comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, criticized people for having “no sense of humor.”

Trump’s supporters have dismissed the stumble, with many responding with defenses such as “it’s called missing the door handle” and “he isn’t allowed to slip?”

During the rally that followed his garbage truck ride, Trump told the audience that he thought “[shoot]” when he saw how high the truck’s first step was.

“So I had the adrenaline going and I made it,” he said to roaring cheers. “I made it. And then I gave a little news conference from the front—you know they ask their wise guy questions—and then we drove about two feet, I got out.”

