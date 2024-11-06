Trump Media shareholders call for SEC bloodbath after stock halted in morning trading

Shareholders of $DJT—Trump Media & Technology Group Corp—are furious that its trading on NASDAQ was temporarily halted multiple times as the market opened the day after the election.

As of 10am ET, $DJT was trading at $38.34 a share—a 9.5% dip from its market open at $42.38, but still well up from the beginning of the month, when the stock was floundering.

But fans of President-elect Donald Trump in the $DJT group on Truth Social have reported multiple trading pauses since the market opened today, prompting some to suspect big players of attempts to manipulate the market, hoping to avoid losses from previous shorting.

“Just because the shorts and illegal manipulation couldn’t drop DJT 15% in 1 minute, they halt us,” accused one person. “So they can get another fresh start to short attack it.”

“At this point, I’m happy to let my shares sit there, with the scope of helping expose the big corruption that is going against the retail investors,” mused someone else. “I don’t see how they will manage to come out clean from this one.”

“Let’s adopt the philosophy… TOO BIG TO RIG for DJT,” echoed someone else, flagging Trump’s message in advance of the 2024 election.

“They’re hammering it hard out of the gate, but we all know it’s illegal manipulation and we’re gonna win in the end,” concluded one user.

“We beat the libs now let’s beat the elites that are shorting this,” commended another person in the group.

Others in the group suggested that Trump should gut the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) as a result of the trading halts on $DJT.

“I’d there any legitimate reason why it keeps going back down or is this just more fuckery?” one person in the $DJT group said. “Can’t believe anyone would be dumping shares or making plans to short it. Trump needs to clean house at the SEC! Would it help any if we moved to NYSE?”

“It’s not even a statement needed. The Boss will gut the SEC shortly,” echoed someone else, who later added: “He will simply replace head of SEC with law abiding head of SEC to restore market confidence.

Concluded one user: “THE BOSS NEEDS TO MAKE HIS FIRST PRESIDENT ELECT PHONE CALL TO THE SEC.”

