Earlier this week, President-elect Donald Trump posted a two-word exhortation to his 8.51 million followers on Truth Social.



“SAVE RUDY!!!.” he wrote.



“SAVE RUDY!!!,” the Steak for Breakfast podcast quoted.



“SAVE RUDY!!!,” added his son, Andrew Giuliani.



And, chimed in the man himself, in his moment of need, “The+Politically+Motivated+Persecution+of+America’s+Mayor+–+Rudy+Giuliani Finally an accurate and truthful OP ED about @willkiefarr ,” he wrote, perhaps missing the importance of brevity in messaging, while also tagging a Truth Social account that doesn’t exist and linking to a domain that “has expired and is parked free, courtesy of GoDaddy.com.”



But hey, if that doesn’t roll off your tongue, maybe that’s on you.

Rudy Giuliani is in major debt

The former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani , is in dire straits after having hitched his wagon to overturning the 2020 election in favor of Trump. After losing part of his hair dye , he then lost a massive defamation suit against two poll workers he accused of ballot fraud .



He owes $148 million and was found in contempt of court last year for refusing to hand over his possessions to pay his debts.



This week, he faces a court hearing to determine if he needs to hand over one of his homes.



He’s been stalling ever since the ruling, annoying the courts that could potentially throw him in jail for his obstinance.



In response, Trump’s base have been calling for the president to find a solution. America’s Mayor, who shepherded a devastated city through 9/11, has been crushed by the left, a patriot destroyed simply for fighting too hard.



“Trump needs to find away to Pardon Rudy!” wrote a commentor in response to a report on the executive actions Trump plans to take on his first day in office.



“Save Rudy, his NY dog and pony trial starts to take his home. Make your voice heard in his defense. I know day one President Trump will pardon him. Pray and save Rudy!” added another.

Will the ‘Save Rudy’ campaign have any effect?

But Trump’s Truth Social may be the extent of what he can do,



Trump reportedly discussed pardoning Giuliani, though his reach in the matter is minimal. Giuliani’s criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona are under the purview of those states, and although Giuliani’s defamation suit was filed in a federal court, it’s a civil suit, which the president has no authority over.



In fact, if Giuliani were ordered to jail over his refusal to cooperate with assets forfeiture to pay the massive judgment, Trump couldn’t even bail him out there.



The pardon, which Giuliani’s people denied was ever discussed, would only apply to any federal crimes he may have committed. Which, given Giuliani’s … indiscriminate behavior over the past decade, could theoretically exist.



Which means posting “Save Rudy” might be the most Trump can offer.



And for Giuliani as well, who is suffering from a severe case of posting through it, trying to drum up outrage in the most nonsensical way.



“The+Consequences+of+Political+Persecution:+Willkie+Farr+&+Gallagher+LLP’s+Miscalculation+in+the+Era+of+Trump+47,” he added, again linking to his now-defunct website.



He also repeatedly shared a link to his GiveSendGo with minimal context, writing in one truth, “Rudy Giuliani Defense.”



But the recent pump by Trump may have steered some money Rudy’s way. Donations appear to have spiked over the past couple of days, with people sympathizing over his plight.



“I am so appalled by what you have had to go through with the lawfare waged against you. It hurts my soul that such a great man as yourself is being treated this way,” wrote one.



Then again, it’s also getting trolled.



“It’s worth $5 to say to all of you that Rudy Guilliani is guilty as hell and is officially PATHETIC! (And so is his former ‘client.’)” said another.



But hey, five dollars is five dollars, especially when you owe as much as Giuliani does. And that Lincoln helped push the total of the fundraiser to $167,350.



Which means he’s only got $147,832,650 to go.

