The cop who didn’t shoot Trump

Planning a secret government assassination requires careful coordination, attention to detail, and tight-lipped secrecy, to mention nothing of ingenuity, resolve, and a cold-hearted view of politicians and humanity.



President Donald Trump recently issued an executive order handing over any files relating to the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania last summer.



Both he and his fan base adamantly believe operatives within the federal government were either behind the shooting or worked to cover it up.



But determined internet sleuths aren’t waiting for that file drop. And Newsmax correspondent Greg Kelly now thinks he’s found the smoking gun of the state’s evil hand—a video of a uniformed police officer, decked out in combat gear, pointing a gun at the president as chaos ensues around him.



Now, a second gunman makes sense. The theories accusing the CIA of killing JFK don’t rely solely on the skill of Lee Harvey Oswald. Of course not, the agency stands accused of using additional gunmen on the grassy knoll. What the agency did not do was affix to those bespoke-suited men whom parade attendees saw fleeing after shots were fired official badges that said “CIA Assassin.”



But if a government agent is pointing a gun at Trump, it’s got to be clear he’s in on the plan.

Conspiracy theorists think they found a Trump assassination smoking gun

In a video Kelly shared, he points to an armed man in camouflage—it’s unclear if he’s with federal, state, or local police—pointing a gun directly at Trump’s armored limousine, immediately after the president is shuffled in there.



“HOW DID WE MISS THIS??? After President TRUMP was Shot, a Uniformed GUNMAN aimed a Rifle right At Him. Who the hell was that? WHAT’S GOING ON?!?” Kelly asked.



The video passed around the right-wing web as posters highlighted the officer speaking on the radio and then instantly pointing his gun toward the president.



“If you look carefully he is taking instruction from somebody, then he steps forward and aims his gun at Trump,” wrote a Patriots[dot]win poster. “You don’t aim a gun at someone unless you plan to use it. He was obviously part of the conspiracy to assassinate Trump.”



“Over and over, you could see one of the other agents was telling him to take the shot take the shot … he was pointing directly in the center of the vehicle through the windshield,” commented one on the video.



Which … raises some interesting questions.



Like, if he’d been in on the plan to take out Trump, why would he need to be told on the radio to finish the job?



Maybe, some speculated, he wasn’t being told to shoot, but not to shoot.



“This was Plan B, but a Stand Down Order was issued at the last minute, so this guy complied,” theorized one.



“Maybe they were expecting more chaos for cover,” posited another. Perhaps this agent was supposed to clip Trump in the original crossfire, and was just so darn eager to finish the job, he planned to shoot through the world’s most reinforced glass, until someone wisely said… maybe not.



Perhaps a deep state operative used the time to activate… Routh protocol.



But while some fumed, “They will never reveal his Identity … because he was part of the hit team,” like with most conspiracies, a little perspective goes a long way.



In refuting Kelly, posters on X found an entirely different angle, which showed the agent was much farther from the car than the video shows, and clearly looking in an entirely other direction.

