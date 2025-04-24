Trump fans furious he called out Putin for striking Kyiv: ‘Zelensky caused this’

Right-wingers on Truth Social are breaking with President Donald Trump after he criticized Russian strikes on Kyiv for impeding peace talks.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV,” Trump posted Thursday morning. “Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Ukrainian officials said on Thursday that the overnight attacks killed at least 12 people and injured at least 80 more within residential areas of the capital city.

The large-scale attack included 70 missiles and about 150 attack drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump’s dismay over the strikes comes as his administration continues to pressure both sides to accept a peace deal.

But now Trump is taking flak from his own camp for his post calling out Putin.

“Zelensky is the problem, not Putin,” countered one commenter. “Can’t expect Russia to stop while Ukraine rearms.”

“Are you sure it’s Russia who’s dragging their feet?” replied someone else. “I think it’s ZELENESKYY pulling more KHAZARIAN MAFIA Idiot maneuvers to drag this war out to stay in power in the Ukraine.”

While a handful of Trump’s supporters commended him for being a pro-peace candidate in the comments, dozens of anti-Ukraine posters sounded off against Zelensky instead.

“Zelensky probably caused this with his big mouth sounding off!” one person wrote of the onslaught of strikes on Kyiv. “Zelensky needs to go for peace to be achieved!”

“Zelenskyy has to go, he will never strive for peace, it will end his relevance, finally,” echoed someone else.

Blasted another critic: “Every time Zelensky starts waffling on terms, it seems that Ukraine gets hit again. Maybe Zelensky should stop waffling.”

“Ukraine had their chance at peace and threw it away,” opined another pro-Putin account. “It’s time for them to be conquered and get this over with.”

Some right-wing commenters took issue with Trump even mentioning Ukraine in the first place.

“No more money for Ukraine no more weapons for Ukraine no more personnel for Ukraine no more Ukraine,” wrote one Truther. “The American taxpayer is sick of hearing about Ukraine.”

