No one is buying Pete Hegseth’s adamant denial of Pentagon ‘makeup studio’ report

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday denied claims that he ordered the installation of a makeup studio at the Pentagon. Yet despite his repudiation, memes and criticisms of the ex-Fox News host have exploded on social media.
The fiasco began after CBS News reported that Hegseth “recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances.”
It didn’t take long for Hegseth to respond in a post on X in which he called the story “totally fake.”
In further attempts to refute the story, the Department of Defense (DOD), which admitted that a similar room exists, called CBS News’ reporting “TRASH.”
Unfortunately for Hegseth and the DOD, attempts to refute the story have only stirred up more interest.
Images poking fun at the makeup room quickly went viral across social media.
Others took aim at Hegseth himself by depicting him wearing clown makeup.
Hegseth also drew criticism from prominent Democratic politicians, including Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.).
“Nothing screams warrior culture more than a makeup studio,” Lieu wrote. “Hegseth was derelict in his duties by repeatedly using his personal phone to disclose ongoing combat operations, and is now wasting taxpayer dollars. How does a makeup studio at Pentagon help troops? He needs to resign.”
Hegseth’s views towards transgender members serving in the military were also placed under the microscope.
“Women & trans troops aren’t warfighters BUT YOU’RE GODDAMN RIGHT Hegseth ordered the makeup room code red,” another said.
The renovation, according to CBS News, was estimated to cost more than $40,000, but was later scaled back.
The incident is just the latest embarrassment for Hegseth, who has been dealing with numerous scandals related to sharing sensitive war plans on the Signal messaging app.
Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.