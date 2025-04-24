No one is buying Pete Hegseth’s adamant denial of Pentagon ‘makeup studio’ report

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday denied claims that he ordered the installation of a makeup studio at the Pentagon. Yet despite his repudiation, memes and criticisms of the ex-Fox News host have exploded on social media.

The fiasco began after CBS News reported that Hegseth “recently ordered modifications to a room next to the Pentagon press briefing room to retrofit it with a makeup studio that can be used to prepare for television appearances.”

It didn’t take long for Hegseth to respond in a post on X in which he called the story “totally fake.”

1) Totally fake story. No “orders” and no “makeup” — but whatever.



2) We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead — the leftist “news” media would have loved that. https://t.co/7LypyVObXJ — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 23, 2025

In further attempts to refute the story, the Department of Defense (DOD), which admitted that a similar room exists, called CBS News’ reporting “TRASH.”

Does the fake news NOT have anything better to do?



1. No lighted mirror.

2. It didn’t cost thousands.

3. The items that were added to the GREEN ROOM (not a makeup studio) came from existing inventory.



This story is TRASH! https://t.co/hOrF5VNqcg pic.twitter.com/FQzXX4QgpW — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 23, 2025

Unfortunately for Hegseth and the DOD, attempts to refute the story have only stirred up more interest.

Images poking fun at the makeup room quickly went viral across social media.

BREAKING: New exclusive photos of Pete Hegseth’s makeup studio revealed. pic.twitter.com/IfrQrZTsAJ — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 23, 2025

📢Sneak peak @ Pete Hegseth NEW makeup room inside the Pentagon🩷🩷🩷 — Denise McMuffin (@denisehkg.bsky.social) 2025-04-23T19:09:03.311Z

Others took aim at Hegseth himself by depicting him wearing clown makeup.

Pete Hegseth in his makeup studio pic.twitter.com/megqpkaaiJ — Phil (@PhilJay1974) April 23, 2025

Hegseth also drew criticism from prominent Democratic politicians, including Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.).

“Nothing screams warrior culture more than a makeup studio,” Lieu wrote. “Hegseth was derelict in his duties by repeatedly using his personal phone to disclose ongoing combat operations, and is now wasting taxpayer dollars. How does a makeup studio at Pentagon help troops? He needs to resign.”

Nothing screams warrior culture more than a makeup studio.



Hegseth was derelict in his duties by repeatedly using his personal phone to disclose ongoing combat operations, and is now wasting taxpayer dollars. How does a makeup studio at Pentagon help troops?



He needs to resign. https://t.co/pf03fgMgGu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 23, 2025

The Chinese are building invasion barges for Taiwan.



Pete Hegseth is building a makeup studio. pic.twitter.com/QTGgKshOPO — Rep. Jake Auchincloss 🟧 (@RepAuchincloss) April 24, 2025

Hegseth’s views towards transgender members serving in the military were also placed under the microscope.

“Women & trans troops aren’t warfighters BUT YOU’RE GODDAMN RIGHT Hegseth ordered the makeup room code red,” another said.

Women & trans troops aren’t warfighters BUT YOUR’RE GODDAM RIGHT Hegseth ordered the makeup room code red pic.twitter.com/nSlwWaAlB7 — Eddie Vale (@evale72) April 23, 2025

Pete Hegseth: We can’t have trans people who’ve served honorably for decades at DOD bc they’re dishonest and lack humility.



Also Pete Hegseth: BUILD ME A PERSONAL MAKEUP STUDIO!!! pic.twitter.com/y2wze0to8B — emptywheel (check) (@emptywheel) April 23, 2025

The renovation, according to CBS News, was estimated to cost more than $40,000, but was later scaled back.

The incident is just the latest embarrassment for Hegseth, who has been dealing with numerous scandals related to sharing sensitive war plans on the Signal messaging app.

