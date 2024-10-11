What do Diddy’s hot dogs have to do with Obama?

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter.



In the wake of rapper and mogul Sean Combs ’ arrest on sex trafficking charges , tales of Diddy’s infamous parties were viewed in a new light, as what was previously assumed to be celebrity excess suddenly carried sinister undertones.



But a recent tale from the New York Post is launching speculation not just back at the rapper, but at former President Barack Obama .



Ever since Diddy’s arrest, conspiratorial posters pushed claims that the Obamas were intricately tied to Diddy.



An initial rumor suggested that the so-called “Diddy Tapes” would reveal a sordid video of Michelle Obama , based on an already available clip of a woman at a Diddy party… who was not Obama.



But, the Post’s recent tale of a Diddy party, which doesn’t mention Obama, is getting tied to him, laundered through the files of WikiLeaks and the lens of Pizzagate .



All thanks to hot dogs.



“I once snuck into a Diddy party … with naked women and the best hot dogs,” reads a piece from a Hamptons-based reporter who pretended to be a millionaire financier and crashed a Diddy party in 1999.



Alongside glitzy details of models passing out champagne and women dancing atop platforms, the reporter said he saw “no lubricant, no sex toys, and no ‘pink cocaine.’”



But the food, well, “the line for food was agonizingly slow, but worth it: I’ve yet to find a better-tasting hot dog.”



A Diddy party having a decent buffet isn’t surprising, but the story exploded on some conspiratorial sites.



“Just what kind of hot dogs are we talking about here?” asked one person on Gab in response to someone sharing the story.

Diddy hot dogs sparks an Obama conspiracy

The comment stems from a long-standing fascination with an email WikiLeaks released that said Obama once ordered $65,000 worth of hot dogs to the White House, which they deemed code for sex trafficking.



But the story is even more convoluted than that.



WikiLeaks helped spark a national panic that hasn’t resided after releasing emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign that far-right users online deemed were code for child trafficking, with cheese pizza referring to child porn.



The documents birthed the QAnon conspiracy , which flourishes to this day.



“Since P Diddy is trending, heres a video of Obama thanking ‘Puff Daddy,’” one poster wrote, sharing an old video of Diddy interviewing Obama at the 2004 DNC, where Obama said “I appreciate Puff Daddy for doing the kinds of work that he’s doing.”



“I bet Diddy has a taste for expensive hot dogs and pizza from Chicago,” the post continued.

The Diddy hot dog Obama conspiracy explained

But the claim Obama ordered $65,000 worth of hot dogs doesn’t stem from the email leaks during the 2016 election.



Instead, it’s a different WikiLeaks file, obtained from the intelligence company Stratfor.



In an email titled “Get ready for ‘Chicago Hot Dog Friday,’” a party at the company’s office where they served Chicago-style hot dogs on a Friday, someone replied:



“I think Obama spent about $65,000 of the tax-payers money flying in pizza/dogs from Chicago for a private party at the White House not long ago, assume we are using the same channels?”



“If we get the same ‘waitresses,’ I’m all for it!!!” wrote an employee back.



Although the employees writing about the theory have no ties to the Obama White House—and hot dogs and pizza are two iconic Chicago exports—the two phrases and the coy reference to “waitresses” led online sleuths to deduce that the former president held a secret sex party, and wasn’t just craving an actual Vienna beef frank from his hometown.



But, those leaps in logic were no problem for posters online when the emails first leaked, then when Diddy’s hot dogs were revealed.



“As you watch the chaos of Diddy unfold and politicians and ‘celebrities’ delete social media history remember one thing about all of this… …It’s about the children. It has always been about the children,” someone on Truth Social wrote, referencing a false claim about Usher .



“Comet Pizza -all about those DC hot-diddy-dogs!” replied a user.



“Barry’s 65k ‘hot dogs’ in the WH w Diddy? Lord save our children,” wrote another.



“Who was Diddy friends with? This man … bought 50,000 dollars worth hot dogs for a Whitehouse party? Hotdog is a boy in pedophile language. Diddy arrest will lead to other arrest and other arrest until maybe some of these Evil people pay by being executed.”



But while he does stand accused of numerous heinous acts, sometimes a hot dog really just is a delicious hot dog.

