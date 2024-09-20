Right-wingers are convinced that rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs—who is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges—has damaging footage of Michelle Obama.

The viral claim appears to be entirely baseless, but even the lack of such footage is not stopping conspiracy theorists from making all sorts of wild accusations.

“I will let you know now, the hidden footage P Diddy took of Michelle Obama is a million times worse than you can even imagine,” posted one right-wing influencer.

“Hollywood rapper P Diddy reportedly kept ‘damaging’ footage of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama,” claimed another account. “The scope of the footage is under tight wraps as the FBI does not want this to leak.”

The claim was widely amplified without evidence by right-wing accounts, many of whom posted similar captions stating that the footage “is a million times worse than you can even imagine.”

Some right-wingers are using the speculation that Diddy holds damning footage of Obama to push the longstanding, baseless claim that the former first lady is transgender.

The accusations are fueling rumblings that Diddy may soon face the Jeffrey Epstein treatment—a reference to the longstanding conspiracy that the convicted sex offender and financier did not kill himself in his jail cell.

(Diddy is reportedly on suicide watch himself.)

“Diddy won’t be alive much longer,” concluded one person. “He just knows too much.”

“Does Diddy know that he has an ‘Epstein’ mark on his forehead??” wrote someone else.

“Diddy won’t live long if he has dirt on Obama,” echoed another user.

Conspiracy theorists and fans of QAnon, the right-wing conspiracy theory based on the belief that Democrats and high-profile celebrities are secretly conspiring to run a massive trafficking ring, have long tried to link the Obamas to sex trafficking convictions.

And now, their past connection with Diddy, who has previously supported Democrats, is once again reviving the unfounded accusations.

“Diddy is the Epstein of the rap industry. He is being accused of sex trafficking,” wrote one X account. “Here he is pictured with Former President Barack Obama. Michelle Obama once praised Harvey Weinstein as ‘a wonderful human being.’ It’s amazing how the Obamas have maintained such close relationships with individuals facing issues such as sexual assault and sex trafficking.”

The evidence that has so far been used to back up the claims about Michelle Obama and Diddy includes a video of a woman at a July 4 party hosted by Diddy.

“MICHELLE OBAMA CAUGHT AT P DIDDY PARTY WEARING DISGUISE IN OLD FOOTAGE,” announced one of the right-wing influencers promoting the secret footage claim.

That video shows a partygoer in an all-white outfit with headphones. It is not Obama. The woman has been identified in past image captions as singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor.

But that hasn’t stopped the rumors from spreading.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.