Andrew Wyrich 

Internet Culture

Posted on Aug 4, 2022   Updated on Aug 4, 2022, 7:50 am CDT

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

You are one step closer to the weekend! Today’s top stories include an update on an ill-fated QAnon candidate’s campaign in Arizona, a look at Alex Jones’ trial, a deep dive into how Netflix is facing backlash, and a report on a viral video that flags the biggest cybersecurity mistakes people make online. Do you make any of those mistakes? 

After that, we’ve got our weekly “Dirty Delete” column from our Politics Reporter Claire. 

Let’s get into it all. See you tomorrow! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today’s top stories

QAnon’s Ron Watkins finishes last in Arizona primary race

Ron Watkins, the man suspected by many of being behind the QAnon conspiracy theory, has lost his primary race for Congress in Arizona.

Alex Jones’ legal team accidentally sent Sandy Hook parents his phone records—including texts he claimed didn’t exist

Alex Jones looked stunned by the news.

A cybersecurity expert on TikTok flagged the biggest mistakes average people make online

The TikToker offers advice on preserving data, protecting passwords, and where security cameras should and shouldn’t be.

Netflix sparks backlash after canceling lesbian vampire show ‘First Kill’

First Kill‘ fans are pointing out that it had higher ratings than ‘Heartstopper,’ which was renewed for a second season.

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Kevin McCarthy is the contortionist in Congress

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her "Dirty Delete" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📷 A mother posted a now-viral video where she recorded a man while shopping at Target who she claims was taking pictures of teenage girls. 

📚 If you found a collection of human hair inside an antique book, would you be freaked out? Or would you shrug it off as another cool discovery?

⛽ We all know gas prices are high. But one video of a gas pump meter still running while no fuel was coming out has a lot of people upset

🛒 One Walmart worker on TikTok has a public service announcement to customers who spot employees in the store attempting to fulfill customer orders.

🤯 This twisted collection of microgames for Nintendo Switch is the must-have WTF party game on the console.

👀 A viral video shows a woman claiming that a department store put fake Kate Spade stickers on items to increase the value of the products. 

🚗 A woman shared what it’s like to deal with customers while working at a car dealership

🥝 Whether you’re into wired or wireless, prioritize sound or comfort, we’ve looked at some of the best headsets for streamers. If you want more stories like this, subscribe to the Passionfruit newsletter.

✏️ Here’s the wild history of fanfic censorship.

👋 Before you go

A tweet has gone viral that shows two screenshots of messages between a woman and her boss at Starbucks with the caption: “That time my boss asked me if I could change the day I put my dog to sleep for @Starbucks.” The tweet sparked people to share their own stories of jobs that were not understanding of the time they needed to grieve the loss of a loved one. 

text messages caption "Hey! Any chance you can work 130-330 today?" "Hey, I'm sorry I was in a class at that time and forgot respond I'm sorry to do this but I'm trying to find coverage for my sunday shift. I have to put my dog down on Saturday night and I will be an absolute mess. She's my best friend. I'm just letting you know ahead of time, I'm going to text some people and see if they can help out" " I'm really gonna need you to find coverage. I understand it's a tough situation but you have plenty of notice so it's not going to be approved if you don't come in. Is there a way you could do it on a night where you don't work the next day?" (l) person holding cup with Starbucks logo (c) text messages caption "I'm just letting you know ahead of time, I'm going to text some people and see if they can help out" " I'm really gonna need you to find coverage. I understand it's a tough situation but you have plenty of notice so it's not going to be approved if you don't come in. Is there a way you could do it on a night where you don't work the next day?" " I'll do my best to find coverage. I'm sorry this is inconvenient but it's the family dog and she's very sick and it's what my family has decided to do. I can't reschedule when I put my dog down for Starbucks. This is also me putting in my to weeks officially. I've worked for this company for 2.5 years and I appreciate what it's done for me but I'm ready to move on" (r)

🎶 Now Playing: “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” by James Brown 🎶 

*First Published: Aug 4, 2022, 12:00 pm CDT

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

