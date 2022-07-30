‘I just put them on hold the moment I hear attitude’: Woman shares what it’s like to deal with customers while working at a car dealership

Working in a customer-facing job can often mean talking to people who are argumentative, as one woman who works in a car dealership has shared on TikTok.

In a video that has been viewed more than 800,000 times, TikToker Emely Cristina (@emelycristinaa) reenacted a conversation in which a customer accused Emely of not wanting to help her because the dealership she works at does not provide state inspections.

“Let me give you an example of everyday interactions working at a car dealership,” she says.

The video begins with Emely pretending to answer the phone and stating that she is in the auto sales department and asking how she might assist the customer calling.

“Hi, yeah, I need to get an inspection done,” she says, imitating the customer. “I’m sorry ma’am, we do not provide inspections here, you would have to go to your local DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles).”

In the exchange, she clarifies to the “person” calling that the dealership cannot provide the service she is seeking. The “customer” then asks where their local DMV is, and what they are to do when they get there. Emely politely replies that she does not know, but that they might be able to find out using Google.

Twenty minutes later, the person “calls back,” saying the meant to ask for an oil change. This service, Emely tells the customer, is something that the dealership can provide, but she must transfer the caller to the service department in order to schedule them for an oil change. However, the caller was not having it.

When she begins to say that she will transfer the customer to the service department, they insist that the inspection and oil change are “exactly the same thing.”

“Why can’t you help me, it seems like you don’t want to help me,” the customer is alleged to have asked. Then, she lets them know that they called the sales department, and she is transferring them to service so the correct department can assist them.

Commenters criticized the “customer’s” method of communication.

“Some people just feel so entitled,” one commenter wrote.

“People never listen… I’m like I JUST SAID,” another commenter wrote.

“So I guess no matter the field it’s all the same,” a viewer said.

Others shared their own experiences with rude customers or customers who simply expected them to do more than their job required.

“I am a receptionist for (an) insurance broker,” one commenter wrote. “Let me tell you these clients don’t know how to do things on their own.”

“My job is sales at a medical store and people get mad when I can’t tell them how to file insurance claims because I’m not the insurance company,” another viewer wrote.

“Girl I work at a hospital and when I ask them to put on a mask they take one and ask me how they put it on,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @emelycristinaa via Instagram direct message.

Today’s top stories