Anyway, enough about baseball. Today’s top stories are about: A viral video that shows an Amazon driver delivering a package in the middle of an active police standoff, tech leaders calling for an immediate pause on the development of artificial intelligence, a McDonald’s customer sparking questions after spotting additional charges on her order, and a look at why there needs to be another John Wick movie.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has a "Dirty Delete" column for you.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A delivery driver for Amazon has gone viral after being filmed dropping off a package at an active police standoff.

An open letter signed by some of the biggest names in the tech world is calling for a pause on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) due to fears that the technology could pose “profound risks to society and humanity.”

A McDonald’s customer claims the fast food chain snuck an additional charge on their order when utilizing the chain’s app, sparking questions about the extra fees tacked onto already existing delivery fees.

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Ben Shapiro owns himself harder than anyone

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that her child inadvertently spent over $800 on Roblox using an Apple device.

According to TikTok user Linzy (@thelinzytaylor), her child plays the game Roblox using an Apple device. Linzy had previously restricted her child’s ability to purchase items in the game by requiring a password to make purchases.

Linzy says she only inputted the password for the occasional purchase, and that the child did not know the password.

However, Linzy says that her child figured out a way to circumvent the password system by clicking an option to say he forgot his password, then verifying the account with a connected iPhone.

