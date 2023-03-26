‘Who pocketed my sh*t?’: Customer calls cops on Panera worker after they allegedly almost stole her debit card

In a viral video posted Friday, a TikToker revealed how she was forced to contact the police and cancel her debit card after a Panera Bread employee allegedly pocketed it.

TikToker Gabbie Egan (@bbyegan_) says she went through Panera’s drive-thru with her sick daughter to get grilled cheeses and tomato soups, something they visit the store frequently for.

“I’m doing a Target pick-up order [in the parking lot] on my phone and I realize, ‘Oh my gosh, she didn’t give me back my debit card or my receipt,” Egan says in the video, which has been viewed 2.5 million times.

She says she then went inside the store, where another employee who she recognized as “always at the front” went to the back to search for her card.

“She’s like, ‘We don’t have it.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean, ‘we don’t have it?’ I literally just came through,’” Egan says she responded.

The TikToker says the employee went to check again but couldn’t find it. Egan says she began arguing with four different people at the front counter, confused, until a male employee ran up holding her card and saying, “We got it from her.”

“…We’ve been having this whole ordeal over my debit card and you had to get it out of some girl’s pocket?” Egan says before demanding to know the employee’s information.

Egan says she called the police after leaving the store, unsure if they could do anything about the situation. She says she then went to the bank and canceled the card.

“I don’t know if you took a picture of my card. I don’t know if you have my card information,” Egan says in the video. “I will not be getting tomato soup from Panera Bread anymore unless I have cash.”

Commenters were certain the employee intended to steal Egan’s card, calling for her to be fired.

“Yep she definitely was going to steal your card. I would have said ‘who had it’ until they told me,” one user wrote.

“I’ve accidentally forgotten to give someone’s card back… I put it in the bottom of the register until the guy came back. They knew better,” another shared.

In a comment thread, user Jules (@julia_arie) described a similar situation that happened to a friend at a Tim Horton’s restaurant in Canada. She said her friend was still in the parking lot when she realized she never received her debit card back. While her husband got back into the drive-thru line, she went inside to find the card.

“They played dumb,” she wrote. “It was a whole scene inside. Finally they give her her card back, meanwhile her husband is at the drive thru window and heard a worker go, ‘Nah, it’s good, I got the picture anyway, dumb bitch,’” Jules revealed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Egan via TikTok direct message.