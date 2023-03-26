‘Who the f*ck actually buys these?’: Starbucks barista says Madeleine cookies offered in-store are just for ‘decor’

If you’ve ever wondered who exactly is buying the Madeleines at the checkout at Starbucks, a user on TikTok might have an answer for you.

In a video with over 270,000 views, TikTok user Gracie (@gracie_tranum) responds to another user questioning the purpose of the checkout cookie, as no one seems to purchase them.

“You know how rich, classy people have that bowl of plastic fruit that’s just sitting on a desk or something — and it’s obviously used for, like, decor purposes?” Gracie asks. “Yeah, that’s what those are.”

For context, Madeleines are “rich and buttery French cakes [that] are soft and moist in the center and baked with lightly crisped edges,” per Starbucks’ website.

Gracie notes in the caption that her video is a joke, writing, “all jokes aside, the marshmallow dream bar goes crazy.”

However, many users claimed that their stores had similar problems moving inventory.

“Felt this,” a user wrote. “Our store has a shelf of popcorn no one ever buys and we dust it off every week lmao.”

“I worked at a homeless shelter and the Starbucks down the street would give us a huge bag of those once a month when they went stale,” another added.

That said, numerous users came out to support the snack — or, at the very least, declare that it is ordered more often than people might think.

“I work at starbucks and most of these are sold through our ubereats orders lol i think cause they need to spend a few more $ to get free delivery,” detailed a commenter.

“Omg I buy them and not just one but several,” shared a second. “I LOVE it so much.”

“I work there and you’d be surprised how many ppl last second buy one,” noted a third. “especially ppl with kids.”

We’ve reached out to Gracie via TikTok comment.