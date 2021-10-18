Anti-vaxxers are using Colin Powell's death to claim vaccines don't work.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell passed away due to complications from COVID-19, his family announced in a Facebook post this morning.

In the post, Powell’s family noted that he was fully vaccinated against COVID.

According to reports, Powell had multiple other co-morbidities, including having once been diagnosed with blood cancer.

Although the COVID vaccines have been wildly successful in preventing deaths from COVID, it is possible for people who are vaccinated to contract the virus, sometimes even leading to death. This is commonly referred to as a “breakthrough” infection.

That’s especially true if you suffer from the type of cancer Powell had, which affects white blood cells, hampering his body’s ability to fight infection.

But almost immediately, anti-vaxxers online pointed at the one example of one person passing away to holler that this somehow means vaccines don’t work.

Even a Fox News anchor made the claim.

“The fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term,” wrote John Roberts, who later deleted the tweet.

Plenty of others online made similar tweets, ignoring the underlying health matters Powell had.

Family says “fully vaxed” yet dies…can a real scientist please explain this? same with 21 yr old UGA student “fully vaxed”https://t.co/DpE4Nn6Nf6 — Robyn Walensky (@robynwalensky1) October 18, 2021

RIP Powell. Now we can conclude that double vaxed does NOT mean you can’t die from covid. What is the shot good for? https://t.co/LKoUQDmXak — Generous.Farmer (@4LPH4THOR) October 18, 2021

Powell was twice vaxed. 2 jabs! Now just waiting for the idiots to say he should have had the booster. https://t.co/16KzHri40r — Glock Guy (@Dave64827725) October 18, 2021

General Powell passed from covid this morning. He was fully vaxed. Maybe this will change things. They need to stop pushing that poison. — 🙏🇺🇲Rҽԃ Wₐᵥₑ❤🇺🇲Kat❤'s4️⃣5️⃣ (@Beencanceled) October 18, 2021

It’s true that being vaccinated from COVID-19 doesn’t make you immortal. But studies have shown that the best way to reduce your odds of dying from COVID is to get vaccinated.