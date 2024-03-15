Deplatformed: Clinton cannibal gangs

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

1) Clinton Cannibal Gangs

The right-wing is currently obsessed with the dire situation in Haiti (possibly for the first time ever), after the prime minister announced he would abdicate his position and the country is considered on the verge of collapse.



The island nation is beset by violence, and while the prime minister was out of the country gangs took over the nation’s airport, preventing his return and forcing him to resign.



But a particular headline is what truly captivated the right.



An old video and the name of one of Haiti’s newly empowered gang leaders led to the rumor that Cannibal Gangs were taking over the country.



A two-year-old clip showing a person unidentified with any group possibly (but not confirmed to be) eating a human was linked to Jimmy “Barbeque’ Chérizier,” dubbing him a cannibal gang leader. Combined with the news that the Department of Defense was prepping for an influx of Haitian migrants thanks to the unrest, an online panic took over.



Posts blared frightening concerns.



“BREAKING NEWS: Here is disturbing footage of the Haitian cannibal gang eating body parts of one of their victims as he cooks in the fire. The Haiti Cannibal Gang leader is named ‘Barbeque’ and is now the most powerful man in Haiti after their Prime Minster Ariel Henry fled.”



An InfoWars headline claimed “Pentagon Anticipates ‘Mass Migration’ of Haitians Amid Chaotic Cannibal Gang Takeover.”



Worse yet, the human flesh eating Haitians is exactly what the Clintons planned years ago.



On Bioclandestine Telegram’s channel, a popular conspiracy theorist who rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic , they tied the country’s collapse to the Clinton Foundation’s relief efforts after a devastating earthquake in 2013.



The Clintons led relief efforts, raising billions, but the country never seemed to recover. This isn’t the first time that the Clintons have been linked to Haiti-centric conspiracy theories .



“The Clinton Foundation were in charge of the $13+ billion in aid to rebuild Haiti. … Bill Clinton used the phrase ‘build Haiti back better.’ The Haitian People never saw that money, and now their country is ruled by cannibal gangs. This is what the Dems mean when they say ‘build back better.’”



The reconstruction was tied to President Joe Biden ’s Build Back Better initiative, which has spurred its own new world order accusations.



Haiti, it would seem, was the first domino to fall. And that it would soon be coming here.



“The Clinton Foundation’s chickens coming home to roost… has one American family wrought so much evil and wickedness than these rapacious demons? Cannibal gangs.” Keep saying to yourself, “It can’t happen here… it can’t happen here… it can’t happen here,” wrote one post.



As Bioclandestine added: “They have the same plan for us.”

2) Police protect sex offenders?

Are police across the nation secretly inflating statistics about white people committing violent sexual assault?



The obvious answer to that would be no. While plenty of criticism of police has been levied across the internet, one that’s never taken afoot is that they are wildly biased against white people.



But on far-right social media networks, a new obsession is taking hold: Flagging mug shots for crimes like sexual assault and rape, highlighting pictures of people in sex offender registry database who look Black, and then saying that the race on their arrest report is “white.”



On Gettr, power users started playing the “Mugshot Game” back in February.



“Guess the perpetrators race and charges! ANSWER: White, Pedophile!”



“Guess the perpetrators race and charges! ANSWER: White, Sex Offender!



The game’s also made it over to Gab.



“This is bullshit this is falsifying of the official record it’s a crime,” wrote one post, flagging some of the same mugshots that have gone viral on Gettr as well.



While they are citing real links from sex offender registries, there are just two problems with the theory.



Of the estimated 750,000 registered sex offenders in the U.S., they’ve managed to identify no more than a dozen or so issues across the country. Meaning that they’ve identified a problem in one-one thousandth of a percent, so small it couldn’t even be categorized as “statistically insignificant.”



The other explanation comes via a Reddit debunk , noting that this information is most likely pulled from driver’s license data which is self-reported. Meaning, that while yes, this is misidentified, the state isn’t undertaking a massive conspiracy.

But it’s still gaining traction, crossing over to X this week, where it got flagged by the wildly popular Libs of TikTok, who asked “Does anyone notice a strange pattern happening here?”



The only pattern though, is that of slight oversights in massive, statewide databases, the kind of errors that plague government entities in everything they do.

