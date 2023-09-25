‘This lurch is a communist’: Republican lawmaker says Fetterman’s clothes prove he’s a Marxist

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-Louisiana) accused Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) of being a Communist on Sunday based solely off of his clothing.

In a bizarre post on X, Higgins claimed Fetterman was purposely wearing clothes that one would expect to see on low- and middle-class workers in an effort to subliminally signal his support for Marxism.

“Are we supposed to believe that this guy can’t dress himself yet he can perform as a Senator? Let me say that I don’t buy it,” Higgins said. “This lurch is a communist and he’s demonstrating his allegiance to Marxist principles by wearing ‘workers clothes.'”

Are we supposed to believe that this guy can’t dress himself yet he can perform as a Senator?



Let me say that I don’t buy it. This lurch is a communist and he’s demonstrating his allegiance to Marxist principles by wearing “workers clothes”. pic.twitter.com/qDEhT5tlih — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) September 23, 2023

Fetterman has repeatedly been criticized, mainly by his political foes, for opting to wear shorts and sweatshirts while on the Senate floor. The issue received renewed attention last week after the Senate announced that it would drop its dress code requiring formal attire, a change that many believed was made solely due to Fetterman.

The response to Higgins’ post fell largely along political lines, with right-wing users on X voicing their support for the claim.

Rep. Higgins knows what's up. Marxist communist shit head signaling to the new Bolsheviks. https://t.co/BqXluDDiru — Forgotten man (fed agent) 🪓 (@LoveHerMo) September 24, 2023

The disrespect and dumbing down of STANDARDS AND DECORUM is just another display of not following standards or protocols. #RESIGNFetterman #Disgraceful https://t.co/bPUUyWGBqD — FedUp- #FREEDONALDTRUMP (@FedUpwDemsLIES) September 23, 2023

Left-leaning users, however, shot back at Higgins in defense of Fetterman.

“My dude here dresses like 90% of the people I have worked with,” another X user wrote, in part.

My dude here dresses like 90% of the people I have worked with. He actually represents working Americans but these fucking idiot senators are focused on his drip rather than the fact no one can afford healthcare. I hate it here https://t.co/QO3VAGsnYZ — ClayLinden (@clayton_linden1) September 24, 2023

marxism is when casual clothes https://t.co/c65E2OMgxf — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) September 24, 2023

At least one user argued that while they believed that Fetterman looked unprofessional, the claim that he must be a communist was absurd.

“I think John Fetterman is a slob who disrespects his office by how he dresses in DC (to wit: a rich guy cosplaying as regular guy/working man) … but this Louisiana GOP Congressman insanely thinks the outfits are some kind of secret communist signaling…” one user argued.

I think John Fetterman is a slob who disrespects his office by how he dresses in DC (to wit: a rich guy cosplaying as regular guy/working man) … but this Louisiana GOP Congressman insanely thinks the outfits are some kind of secret communist signaling… https://t.co/uteqQUqGMh — Politics1.com (@Politics1com) September 24, 2023

Unfortunately, yet unsurprisingly, conspiracy theorists also weighed in on the topic. Yet instead of focusing on his clothes, the far-right users instead pushed the claim that the man pictured was actually a body double that had replaced the real Fetterman.

“Lurch has a body double…” a conspiratorial user wrote. “Look at the eyes.. Sometimes clarity… Sometimes not.”

Lurch has a body double… Look at the eyes.. Sometimes clarity… Sometimes not https://t.co/gEJtmJhZ83 — geri schmitz (@GeriSchmitzFJB) September 24, 2023

You do realize it’s not the same guy right ?? Arm tattoos takes a lot of sessions to get removed and it’s never perfect. https://t.co/YkQYd324Rl — Sherry Hansen (@SherryH96118521) September 24, 2023

Although Fetterman has not responded to Higgins’ commentary as of Monday morning, the Senator has a history of trolling his critics.

Just last week, Fetterman announced a line of new merchandise mocking not only criticism of his attire but of the body double conspiracy theory.

The lawmaker also recently took a shot at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she was captured on a surveillance camera groping a date during a showing of the Beetlejuice musical.