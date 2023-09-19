‘Mic drop’: Fetterman throws shade at Lauren Boebert following viral ‘Beetlejuice’ video

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) took a jab at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday after critics blasted the Senate for dropping its dress code.

Fetterman is known for donning hooded sweatshirts and other casual wear in traditionally formal environments.

The lawmaker went viral for sporting a hoodie and shorts when meeting President Joe Biden to inspect the span of the I-95 overpass in Philadelphia that collapsed in June. And he has been spotted in similar outfits on Capitol Hill.

Earlier this week, the Senate lifted its longstanding policy of requiring male senators to wear coats and ties and female senators to wear business attire. That dress code is still in effect for non-senators entering the chamber.

Fetterman’s quip about Boebert came in response to a Fox News article about conservative lawmakers blaming the rules change on Fetterman.

“I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero,” Fetterman said.

I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they'll make me a folk hero. https://t.co/Tx6wTbWalJ — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 19, 2023

It may be one of the shadiest tweets Fetterman has posted to date—directly referencing the controversy embroiling Boebert, who was kicked out of a performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver after causing a disturbance.

It was later revealed that the Colorado Republican had been vaping during the show—as well as groping her date, video showed.

Boebert apologized for her actions in a statement and said that her “public and difficult divorce” has created a “challenging personal time for me and my entire family”.

“I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday,” she said.

While Boebert is not among the conservatives who have slammed the dress code change, she has previously criticized Fetterman’s outfit choice.

“John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning,” Boebert wrote in May.

John Fetterman redefined Casual Friday on a Thursday morning.



It’s truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do.



There’s just no excuse for it. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 19, 2023

“It’s truly unbecoming for someone to show up like that to any job, let alone a job that only 100 people are elected to do,” she added. “There’s just no excuse for it.”