Charlie Kirk calls Simone Biles ‘weak’—it backfires as people compare their accomplishments

Charlie Kirk is known for a few things: Spreading misinformation about election fraud and COVID-19 via his talk show, his dogmatic support of former President Donald Trump, and his extremely bad opinions about everything from white privilege to climate change.

Simone Biles, on the other hand, is mostly known for one thing: Being the most decorated American gymnast of all time. In less than a decade of competing on the world stage, Biles has earned a collective 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. Her staggering talent has led many to consider her one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

None of this is enough for Kirk, however, who recently bashed Biles on his aforementioned talk show. Biles made the decision on July 27 to pull out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics gymnastics team final, citing a “mental issue” that has seen broad support across social media. People are applauding the 24-year-old athlete for speaking out about her mental health and taking care of herself during an extremely stressful time. Kirk, meanwhile, instead called the young gymnast a “selfish sociopath” for choosing her own health over another potential win for Team U.S.A.

Kirk’s comments went viral on social media within hours. Over the course of a brief two-minute clip, Kirk blamed Biles for Russia’s victory in the women’s finals, called her “immature,” and blasted her as a “shame to the country.” He even went so far as to say that America is “raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles.”

“Don’t show up,” Kirk said near the end of the viral clip. “If you’re not ready for the big time, we’ve got thousands of young female gymnasts that would love to take the place.”

Charlie Kirk calls Simone Biles a "selfish sociopath" and a "shame to the country"



"We are raising a generation of weak people like Simone Biles" pic.twitter.com/yDLtblAS35 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 27, 2021

Kirk’s comments spread through the internet like wildfire, quickly backfiring on the far-right media figure. A deluge of furious reactions followed Kirk’s comments, as people around the nation rushed to Biles’ defense.

Referring to Kirk as “peak spoiled mayonnaise on stale white bread,” people dragged the 27-year-old for being the “top 3 worst people alive” all on his own.

Simone Biles has won GOLD in triggering white fragile men like Charlie Kirk 🥇 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 27, 2021

Perhaps the best response came from the people who simply let Kirk and Biles’ respective track records speak for themselves.

Pointing out that “Simone Biles is both physically and mentally stronger than Charlie Kirk will ever be,” Biles fans lined up her decorated athletic history against Kirk’s far-less-impressive background.

*charlie kirk, wincing in pain from literally sitting all day*



“I think that 25 time world medalist Simone Biles is weak!!!” — Aaron West (@oeste) July 27, 2021

Simone Biles:



19 championships



4 gold medals



4 moves named after her



Has never lost a major since she entered competition



Charlie Kirk:



… — Capeo75 (@capeo75) July 27, 2021

Charlie Kirk said Simone Biles withdrawing from the Olympics is a sign "we are raising a generation of weak people."



Charlie Kirk dropped out of community college and once threw out his back after sitting all day. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 27, 2021

B4 you get mad at this, remember: Charlie Kirk has never achieved anything in life. He’s uneducated, mediocre & has never sacrificed his physical & mental health for a single thing, person or country. He isn’t a serious person



Some people just HATE Black people. It’s that simple https://t.co/jl6NDxIrhd — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) July 28, 2021

Simone Biles is such an accomplished Olympian they named gymnastics moves after her. Nothing will be named after the human whoopee cushion that is Charlie Kirk. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 28, 2021

As mad as everyone is on her behalf, chances are good that Biles is overall unconcerned with what Kirk thinks of her. And if she needs any comfort following his statement, she has hordes of fans, a supportive country at her back, and literal handfuls of gold medals to cry into.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Biles and Kirk.

