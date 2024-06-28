‘He’s a very bad Palestinian’: Trump delivers wild take on Biden’s Israel stance

During a debate segment where former President Donald Trump tried to ding President Joe Biden for having a weak position on Israel (but also Palestine), Trump called Biden “just like a Palestinian,” but claimed that Palestinians didn’t like him anyway because he’s a “very bad Palestinian” and a “weak one.”

While discussing the two candidates’ positions on a ceasefire in Gaza, Trump claimed that Biden wasn’t willing to let Israel “finish the job” by continuing its assault on the country.

Trump claimed that Biden thought only Hamas wanted to continue fighting the war, and said that Israel wanted to keep going too.

“And you should let them go and let them finish the job,” Trump said.

“that man just called Biden a Palestinian?? A very bad one?!??” posted @YzmasBiggestFan, noting the very confusing stance

Biden is currently under fire for his blanket support for Israel. Trump was criticizing him for wavering, and being pro-Palestine, but in doing so, also being bad at it.

According to Trump, Biden isn’t genocidal enough. And also he’s a “bad Palestinian”. Truly, you’re both just bad human beings. America is screwed. #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/91cqrdzRg8 — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) June 28, 2024

Trump has frequently dinged Biden for supposedly not supporting Israel enough in its war on Gaza and support for a ceasefire.

The “bad Palestinian” comment had posters who are critical of Biden’s support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war scratching their heads over just how much he’d have to support Israel for Trump to think it’s far enough.

“Biden being like ‘I’m actually pretty pro genocide. You just gotta think about it.’ And Trump following it up with ‘we need unchecked genocide. He’s basically a Palestinian.’ I know it’s bad here, but, man,” posted @coopercooperco.

Biden being like “I’m actually pretty pro genocide. You just gotta think about it.” And Trump following it up with “we need unchecked genocide. He’s basically a Palestinian.” I know it’s bad here, but, man. — F♯A♯∞, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) June 28, 2024

Trump using “Palestinian” as an insult had posters despairing about the state of the race.

“Joe doesn’t realize Israel wants to keep going, and also he should let them, he’s being like a Palestinian, but a bad one” is one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) June 28, 2024

“This is so bad bro… trump is out here using the word Palestinian like it’s a slur, and Biden is about five seconds away from croakin,” posted @zacholivera.

