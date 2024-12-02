Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair sparked an uproar after an illegal hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday that left him with a concussion.

But the backlash has been compounded by the fact that Al-Shaair was wearing cleats with a pro-Palestine message.

Lawrence is a devout Christian, leading some posters online to insinuate he was targeted over his beliefs (and not because it was a football game).

Video of the dirty play shows Al-Shaair hitting Lawrence after the quarterback already started sliding to the ground, slamming his head into the turf. The move quickly prompted an all-out brawl, with Jaguars players coming to Lawrence’s defense.

This should be a suspension for the rest of the season for Azeez Al-Shaair – UNACCEPTABLE, dangerous attack

pic.twitter.com/KeiIROjYDz — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) December 1, 2024

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game after the shot.

“Azeez Al-Shaair, who cheap-shotted #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was wearing ‘Free Palestine’ cleats today…” commented one person on X. “An unnecessary & brutal attack, just like Hamas (who govern Palestine) against Israel on Oct. 7.”

“Terrorist sympathizer,” accused someone else. “Absolutely. Hitting a super devout Christian whilst wearing pro Hamas Cleats. Fuck Azeez Al Shaair should be cancelled.”

Another critic shared a photo of Al-Shaair’s cleats, which were decorated with the “Free Palestine” message as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program, which allows players to raise money for specific charities.

Funds from Al-Shaair’s cleats went to the Palestine Children Relief Fund.

The cleats state that at least 41,788 Palestinians have been killed in the war in Gaza and that nearly 100,000 have been wounded.

“It is no coincidence that terrorist sympathizer Azeez Al-Shaair acted like one on the field today,” the poster said.

It is no coincidence that terrorist sympathizer Azeez Al-Shaair acted like one on the field today. pic.twitter.com/UsUy8akawL — Jeffrey Josephs (@AlphaJeffrey45) December 1, 2024

“Send him on a one way flight to Palestine!” commented another right-winger about the hit.

As Al-Shaair continued to face calls for a full-on suspension, he released a statement Monday morning saying he “genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late.”

“I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary,’” he wrote, adding later that reporters, people, and “racist and islamophobic fans” do not know his heart nor his intentions.

Lawrence, for his part, posted an update Sunday night as well, telling fans he appreciated everyone reaching out and praying, saying that he was “home and feeling better.”

