‘Vibe coding’ is everywhere—and so are the memes about its inevitable failure. Here’s what you need to know

Programmers are fighting for their lives online.

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
two panel design with a meme that reads 'I Don't know what vibe coding is and at this point i'm too afraid to ask', next to an image of a horse running in a field with a mountaIn in the background with text reading 'i just VIBE CODED a critical security vulnerability into existence'

The term “vibe coding” has spread across the internet to describe a method of AI-assisted programming that is already deeply controversial. While proponents laud the technology that makes it possible for those with little coding knowledge to make simple video games for their kids, detractors worry about the future impacts of low-quality code under more sensitive circumstances.

Anything about AI manages to drum up online discourse these days, and some coders are dismissing concerns as hysteria. However, there are already examples of this practice causing unforeseen problems for vibe coders, and these unfortunate individuals are getting dunked on hard.

What is vibe coding—and why is it controversial?

Vibe coding occurs when a programmer enters a description of something they want to create into a code-focused large language model (LLM) and allows the AI to generate the software. Instead of actually writing the code, the programmer can easily check, test, and refine what the LLM creates.

@swoleswe Vibe coding yap #vibecoding #computerscience #csmajors #programmerhumor ♬ Hide CS01 Version – bitchbaby

Theoretically, this allows amateur coders to engage in advanced software engineering without taking years to learn how to do it themselves. Sometimes called “tab, tab, tab coding,” the laziest or least skilled programmer could do little more than push a single button over and over to approve of what the LLM is doing until it spits out the desired software.

“It’s not really coding – I just see things, say things, run things, and copy-paste things, and it mostly works,” said OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy.

Where did the term ‘vibe coding’ come from?

Karpathy is often credited with the invention of the term “vibe coding.” In a post on X from Feb. 2, 2025, he claimed the phrase and described it as a state in which “you fully give in to the vibes, embrace exponentials, and forget that the code even exists.” In the post, he explains how he uses an LLM to cobble code together when he doesn’t want to do it himself.

Tweet reading 'There's a new kind of coding I call 'vibe coding', where you fully give in to the vibes, embrace exponentials, and forget that the code even exists. It's possible because the LLMs (e.g. Cursor Composer w Sonnet) are getting too good. Also I just talk to Composer with SuperWhisper so I barely even touch the keyboard. I ask for the dumbest things like 'decrease the padding on the sidebar by half' because I'm too lazy to find it. I 'Accept All' always, I don't read the diffs anymore. When I get error messages I just copy paste them in with no comment, usually that fixes it. The code grows beyond my usual comprehension, I'd have to really read through it for a while. Sometimes the LLMs can't fix a bug so I just work around it or ask for random changes until it goes away. It's not too bad for throwaway weekend projects, but still quite amusing. I'm building a project or webapp, but it's not really coding - I just see stuff, say stuff, run stuff, and copy paste stuff, and it mostly works.'

“I ask for the dumbest things like ‘decrease the padding on the sidebar by half’ because I’m too lazy to find it,” he writes, “I ‘Accept All’ always, I don’t read the diffs anymore. When I get error messages I just copy paste them in with no comment, usually that fixes it … Sometimes the LLMs can’t fix a bug so I just work around it or ask for random changes until it goes away.”

The real origins appear to be the Visual Studio Code dev team, which signed off on a post introducing their “GitHub Copilot agent mode” by saying “Happy vibe coding!” They published the blog post on Feb. 24, a day prior to Karpathy’s post.

Critics warn vibe coding could lead to disaster

While Karpathy says vibe coding works alright for “throwaway weekend projects,” concern soon arose over what other work people might use this method for. A lot of coders seem to think that not everyone can be trusted to use this kind of power responsibly. This led to jokes about hypothetical programmers who “just VIBE CODED a critical security vulnerability into existence,” for example.

Tweet reading 'i just VIBE CODED a critical security vulnerability into existence' over a photo of a galloping horse.
@personofswag/X

One X user who bragged about using this method to create a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) program complained about being “under attack” two days later.

In their second post, @leojr94_ said that “ever since I started to share how I build my SaaS using Cursor, random things are happening, maxed out usage on API keys, people bypassing the subscription, creating random sh*t on db.”

On the same day, other X users started mocking them for making an insecure program.

Vibe coding tweet with two screenshots of someone bragging about their coding and then complaining about all the problems they're having with it.
@svpino/X

“Quick reminder: I’m charging $1,000/hour to fix your vibe-coded mess,” said computer scientist @svpino.

Vibe coding defenders say it’s harmless fun

Others however, defend the use of vibe coding for personal projects.

“Y’all can hate on vibe coding all you want but I’m a freaking hero to my kids for making a math video game,” wrote developer @wesbos.

Vibe coding tweet with a video of a child playing a simple video game on a laptop.
@wesbos/X

The debate became so intense, spreading across every mainstream social media platform, that one Reddit user complained people won’t shut up about it.

“Has this become the only topic here?” asked u/Mezo123451a2. “And the fact that some people are so triggered by it is really laughable. If someone spends money, they can do whatever they want with it. And I don’t mean to say that I’m a vibe coder; I’m just concerned that my entire Reddit consists of vibe code topics.”

Reddit post titled 'Vibe Coding' with body text reading 'Has this become the only topic here? And the fact that some people are so triggered by it is really laughable. If someone spends money, they can do whatever they want with it. And I don't mean to say that I'm a vibe coder; I'm just concerned that my entire Reddit consists of vibe code topics. It's like you have nothing better to do in your life than think about how people use an AI program. You can't make that up, you just have to see it for yourself. So, as I said, it's laughable.'
u/Mezo123451a2 via Reddit

Memes erupt as programmers roast AI-generated code

As the term started to appear in feeds across every tech-aligned social media account and beyond, the vibe coding memes became inevitable.

Vibe coding meme with an image of Andy Dwyer from Parks & Recreation.
u/hello_code via Reddit
Tweet reading 'vibe coding, where 2 engineers can now create the tech debt of at least 50 engineers'
u/hello_code via Reddit
Vibe coding meme with a screenshot from Pulp Fiction over a collage of posts on the subject.
u/mechanic338 via Reddit
Bluesky post reading 'Me vibe coding: Haha fuck yeah!!! Yes!! Me vibe debugging: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck.'
u/mechanic338 via Reddit
Vibe coding meme with a comic showing a one-person line of 'legitimate users' and a long, crowded line labeled 'People trying to hack your API & DDOS your servers.'
u/mechanic338 via Reddit
Threads post reading 'vibe coding? see you in 2 years, when you start discussing “vibe debugging”, “vibe tech debt”, “vibe monitoring”, “vibe deployment”, “vibe security” and “vibe cost analytics”'
@galaxyinferno.codes/Threads
Vibe coding meme with a video clip of people flying into the air over a field.
@galaxyinferno.codes/Threads
Vibe coding meme about a white dot next to a file name titled 'passwords.csv.'
@galaxyinferno.codes/Threads

First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

