Why does Jack Schlossberg keep coming for comedian Andrew Schulz?

Forget Keeping Up With the Kardashians — this week, we’re doing our best to keep up with the Kennedys. On Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. headed to Capitol Hill for a confirmation hearing as he attempted to secure the job of leading the country’s Department of Health and Human Services. Over on X, his cousin Jack Schlossberg — son of Caroline Kennedy and the only grandson of President Kennedy — was determined to make sure that didn’t happen.

Schlossberg, an online darling who is considered the new face of his family’s political future, enjoyed a busy past few days embroiled in an online feud with comedian Andrew Schulz. Schulz co-hosts two podcasts: The Brilliant Idiots with Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh.

In a recent TikTok video directed at Schulz, Schlossberg says “I wanna gut that Voting Rights Act … women got too much power in this country, we gotta take it back from them.” Schlossberg captioned the video “is this an accurate reflection of your views on the voting rights act and the role of govt?”

Schlossberg followed that video up with another video calling for Schulz to debate him. That video was directed at both Schulz and his creative agency, and Schlossberg sweetened the deal by promising that he “won’t study.”

Schlossberg does not specify which of Schulz’s past claims he is specifically reacting to, but in a third video, he makes it clear that he believes he will beat Schulz in any kind of intellectual sparring match. “I’m a trained arguer. I’m trained,” he says. “You’re not. You’re not even funny.”

On Reddit, u/Fit_Assocition567 asked, “Anyone know why he’s calling them out??” to which u/terperr replied, “I think it’s mainly for supporting Trump and influencing young men politically,” a theory that makes sense considering he has also come for Joe Rogan over RFK Jr. spreading falsehoods about the JFK assassination on Rogan’s podcast.

“Hey Joe Rogan I come in peace thanks” he captioned a video addressing Rogan regarding RFK’s lies about the Kennedy assassination. “I think you should have him back on your show and ask him about why he lied about the CIA killed President Kennedy,” he said to Rogan, referencing President Trump’s recent declassification of the JFK and MLK files.

So far, neither Schulz nor his reps appear to have responded, but Schlossberg’s efforts have earned him praise from his followers. @Emilysgreatadventure writes “I’m so glad you channel your feelings this way and not through painting or something” and @whattheashisthis says “I went to college with Andrew Schultz and he didn’t know how to write a two wheel bike.”

On Wednesday, Schlossberg switched gears, refocusing his energy on his cousin. In a series of posts released during the hearing, Schlossberg accused RFK of being an antisemite for claiming that the COVID 19 virus targeted specific races while sparing the Chinese and Ashkenazi Jews.

He clapped back at RFK’s claims that he had nothing to do with the 2019 measles outbreak in Samoa. (Schlossberg wrote “You enjoy lying it’s easier than telling the truth.”) And he accused him of wanting to rip food assistance away from needy children to fund billionaire tax cuts.

Schlossberg’s X rant comes a few days after his mother Caroline Kennedy released a statement of her own urging Senators to reject Kennedy’s bid. Her letter, which she also read aloud and distributed on social media, denounced RFK Jr.’s lack of credentials, criticized his views on vaccines, and accused him of being a “hypocrite” who vaccinates his own children while vilifying the medication’s effects to others.

She referred to him as a predator who “preys on the desperation of parents of sick children.” Schlossberg reposted the video on his account, writing “Please watch this video — my moms statement on RFKjr senate confirmation hearing.”

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy’s statement to the US Senate on RFKJr’s nomination for HHS Secretary



This is a reading of a letter she just sent to Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions



I’m so proud of my courageous mother, who’s lived a life of dignity,… pic.twitter.com/feysNA0Wwp — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 28, 2025

“I’m so proud of my courageous mother, who’s lived a life of dignity, integrity and service,” wrote Schlossberg of his mother. “She’s the kindest funnest smartest you’ll ever meet.”

