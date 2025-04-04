The second bridesmaid must run. TikTok has accepted the mission.

Alex Warren’s song “Ordinary” just hit its second week atop the U.K. Singles Chart, but it’s also taken on a surprising second life on TikTok, becoming a wedding meme centered around sprinting bridesmaids. What began as one creator’s vision for a notable wedding entrance has become an internet challenge, with creators lacing up their sneakers (or heels) to transform into the infamous running “second bridesmaid.”

It all started on Mar. 21, 2025, when British TikTok user @fabhann posted a video featuring the singer-songwriter’s song and captioned it “The wedding version of this song is PERFECT.”

The portion that @fabhann clipped starts at the beginning of the song’s first chorus. The lyrics are:

I take one look at you

You’re takin’ me out of the ordinary

I want you layin’ me down ’til we’re dead and buried

On the edge of your knife, stayin’ drunk on your vine

The angels up in the clouds are jealous, knowin’ we found

Somethin’ so out of the ordinary

You got me kissin’ the ground of your sanctuary

As @fabhann demonstrates in her video, her ideal processional would begin with the first bridesmaid entering at “out of the ordinary.” The second bridesmaid follows at “down ‘til we’re dead and buried” and the third bridesmaid walks on “on the edge of your knife.” It’s all building up to the bride’s big entrance, as the music swells during “somethin’ so out of the ordinary.”

It’s a beautiful idea and as of right now, @fabhann’s video has 24.3 million views. Mainly because, as TikTok commenters were quick to point out, the timing of the processional would require all the bridesmaids to sprint.

TikTok’s new fitness goal: Become the ‘second bridesmaid’

Now that the world is coming out of seasonal hibernation, everyone’s looking for motivation to get in shape, and training to become the second bridesmaid is as good a reason as any. As @fabhann’s video started to go viral, TikTok users took it upon themselves to demonstrate the level of fitness and speed required to pull off her plan.

A TikTok account associated with Hall Farms Wedding + Events, a venue in Alabama, posted a video in late March showing three women stretching before bounding down the aisle to adhere to the OP’s specified timing. The @hallfarmswedding video also went viral and now has 26.4 million views.

A quick search for “second bridesmaid” on TikTok turns up tons of parody videos—many of them filmed on treadmills—from people putting their spin on the trend. But one video posted by user @becbresolin shows how having the bridesmaids enter quickly aligns with the OP’s initial vision.

@becbresolin captioned her post “I think this is what @han is getting at everyone … Remember it’s your wedding and the bridesmaids don’t have to go down the aisle alone.”

The story behind Alex Warren’s viral wedding song

Warren is a former member of the content creation collective Hype House, which included social stars like Addison Rae, Charlie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, and Thomas Petrou. His song came out in February of this year, but it was written for his wife, Kouvr Annon, after their wedding in June of 2024.

Warren tells the U.K. radio show “The Hits Radio Breakfast Show” that the song was inspired by their relationship, which began when they were both 18 years old and Warren was homeless.

“I was 18 years old, sleeping in my car,” he says on the show. “And my wife, who was also 18-years-old… She would start living in my car with me and I think the bond that we have is really special.”

Warren says he named his song “Ordinary” because their relationship is “anything but.” And he definitely appreciates all the hype around the second bridesmaid trend. On Mar. 25, 2025, he posted a video of himself on the treadmill, writing “I understand now.”

