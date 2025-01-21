The world’s first babygirl-edgelord: Jack Schlossberg responds to backlash after calling his grandmother ‘hot’ with ‘I’m a literal pervert’

In keeping with his commitment to bipartisan trolling, internet babygirl Jack Schlossberg took to X during President Donald Trump’s second inauguration on Monday afternoon to ask his 140K followers whether Vice President JD Vance‘s wife, Usha Vance, is more attractive than his grandmother, Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

“True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O,” wrote the only grandson of the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The post racked up over 5 million views and 600 comments, many of which chastised Schlossberg for what they felt was beyond the pale.

“This guy’s descendance into loserdom was so rapid,” wrote @sourhoestarter in a quote-reply to Schlossberg’s Jackie O / Usha Vance tweet which racked up 20K likes.

Dozens of similar replies from what appear to be young women echo the sentiment. “Jack Schlossberg, you might just be The bag fumbler of all time,” wrote @evilKniamhl. “Hall of fame levels. People, smart people at that, were suggesting eventual presidency for you. But alas, the only thing you are campaigning for is Doja Cat levels of edgelord. Grow up. We were rooting for you.”

NYT tech reporter Mike Isaac quipped, “cool man, shred your grandmother for the favs, get that engagement king,” while popular writer and tweeter Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) remarked, “Why are you setting your grandma up like this?”

One X user, replied, “it’s not too late to delete this.”

The thing is, it is, though. It is too late to delete it (the internet never forgets) and anyway, doubling down is rule one in the shitposter’s playbook.

In a reply to a deleted tweet, the Vogue correspondent addressed the criticism: “I’m a literal pervert. I called my grandmother hot… have I totally lost it ? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job.”

I’m a literal pervert. I called my grandmother hot… have I totally lost it ? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention. Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 20, 2025

Schlossberg’s pattern of online behavior over the last year belies a strategy, one that combines satire and absurdist humor with DNC speeches about his grandfather’s legacy and more recently, shitposting — what the Daily Dot defined in 2016 as “good posts with bad behavior…a troll, a deliberate provocation designed for maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s bad. It’s good.”

The hot-grandma tweet comes a few weeks after Schlossberg joked that he was Justin Baldoni’s lawyer in the actor’s legal battle against Blake Lively, prompting TMZ to publish a story with the headline “Justin Baldoni Hires JFK’s Grandson Jack Schlossberg.” The bit quickly unraveled, drawing backlash from critics who felt Schlossberg was trivializing women’s abuse.

“the jack schlossberg tweet is just kind of proof that a lot of men have a threshold of sexual violence they’re okay with. like why do you feel comfortable making that joke?” wrote pop culture blogger Noa Bourne.

“Jack schlossberg is a cautionary tale in why hot men should never be too online…they become self-aware and then poof. The magic’s gone,” @mycookiemyjuice posted.

“The way someone here had jack schlossberg being cancelled in their 2025 prediction list and it happened like in the first day of the year” wrote @asyaforyou, linking to a list by @KendallHeldt on which the entry for “jack Schlossberg (I’m devastated to say this) cancelled” had been checked off.

The grandma tweet and Baldoni hoax marked somewhat of a turning point in Schlossberg’s online reception, drawing far more ire than any of his previous posts. Are these simply a couple of bad shitposts (bad posts with bad behavior instead of good posts with bad behavior), or are we collectively experiencing a Schlossberg vibe shift?

I’d argue that what we’re witnessing isn’t a switch to edgelord humor from “babygirl reciting Lord Byron on a Razor RipStik board” as it is an integration of it. In his latest TikTok — posted on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration — Schlossberg anthropomorphized a photo of Audrey Hepburn to deliver a hopeful message, albeit in his “silly goose” way: “She’s been talking my ear off, and she’s not happy,” he says of the Hepburn photo. “She’s not happy but she’s optimistic. Because of young people. Because she’s never seen so many smart, motivated, young people in America. And that it’s always been tough, but tough times make strong men and women.”

One thing is clear: Jack Schlossberg is testing the limits of what it means to be a public figure in the digital age. He may very well be the world’s first babygirl-edgelord.

