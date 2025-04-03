Taylor Swift becomes the anthem for Tesla trade-ins in growing #ByeTesla trend

A new TikTok trend is turning heads—and people against Tesla vehicles. Using the hashtag #ByeTesla, former owners of the electric vehicles are posting time-lapse videos of themselves trading their Tesla EVs in to the dramatic soundtrack of Taylor Swift’s hit 2017 song, “Look What You Made Me Do.” The videos, which show Teslas pulling out of garages and luxury electric car alternatives like Rivians and Porsches pulling in, signal a growing disdain online for Elon Musk and his actions as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The videos—which began in late March 2025—generally show a Tesla driver backing out of a driveway. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift‘s track ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ plays in the background: “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ’cause she’s dead.” During the “she’s dead” lyric, the video cuts to a newer luxury electric vehicle entering the garage, often a Cadillac, Rivian, BMW, or Porsche. Sometimes, the video ends simply with the new car entering the garage or concludes with a showcase of of the new car’s features.

The caption of these TikToks is usually “#ByeTesla,” or a variation of that sentiment.

A trend born out of disdain for Elon Musk

This “ByeTesla” trend received much positive feedback on TikTok, with comments that voiced disapproval of Elon Musk and Tesla. “This makes my Elon-hating heart so happy,” one comment read. “Tesla trade in videos have become my comfort watch,” read another. “I’ll never skip a Tesla trade in video. The new car is 🤩,” read a third.

Additionally, commenters expressed excitement and flattery towards the former Tesla owner’s new luxury vehicle. “All of these trends are replacing their Tesla with a much better-looking car,” read a comment on a Tesla to Lucid Air trade-in. “Driving a Porsche over a Tesla makes you 10x hotter, politics aside,” read a comment on a Tesla to Porsche trade-in.

On the same thread, another comment read, “Talk about an upgrade! To go from that cheap built plastic toy car to German engineering is quite the change! Enjoy!”

Tesla faces public backlash and a sales slump

Though Tesla has become a popular electric vehicle option in recent years, backlash against Elon Musk’s politics and governmental actions has soured people on the controversial CEO and his cars.

According to NPR, Tesla sales plunged 13% in the first three months of 2025, the largest drop in the vehicle’s history. According to CNN, the company saw its worst sales in nearly three years.

Tesla also faced protests outside its showrooms and violence towards its vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships from those opposed to Musk’s role as the head of the DOGE under President Donald Trump’s administration. Tesla owners have had their vehicles smeared in eggs and dog feces, hazed at Mardi Gras parades, and trolled with shaming light projections. All of these incidents have added to the growing animosity towards Musk and his companies.

“I might call it a disaster,” said Daniel Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, a leading US wealth management firm. Ives believed most of the trouble comes from “Musk’s self-inflicted brand issues.”

In an interview with NPR, Ives asserts that Musk “needs to change course because if we continue down this path, [there are] dark days ahead for Tesla.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to multiple creators participating in the trend via direct message on TikTok. The creators did not immediately respond to the request for comment.