A single tweet unleashed the ‘nichest’ facts on the internet—here are 25 of the best

‘The sun is extremely loud we just can’t hear it because sound can’t travel through the vacuum of space.’

​A request for niche fun facts has led to people sharing their ‘niche’ knowledge on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On March 31, X user @danielholkss posted, “Does anyone have any random fun facts about a very niche subject. I’m bored and love learning random things.” This simple prompt quickly went viral, leading to a flood of responses from users eager to share their favorite fun facts.​ The post racked up over 17K retweets and 2.1K comments. Additionally, it has been bookmarked over 46K times.

The thread’s appeal lies in its celebration of the obscure and unexpected. Participants from diverse backgrounds shared facts from different disciplines, from linguistics to history. It also demonstrates how a single question can foster a community of learners, eager to impart and acquire knowledge. 

A 2015 study in Neuron titled ‘The psychology and neuroscience of curiosity’ explores curiosity as a fundamental element of learning. They focus on its role in decision-making and development and how we interact with the world around us.

This X thread reflects a broader trend of folks seeking meaningful engagement online. Moreover, @danielholkss’s prompt not only amuses but also fosters a space where obscure knowledge thrives. It is a reminder of the joy found in learning and the unexpected connections that can arise from a simple question.

Here are 25 random, niche, and fun facts shared by folks on X:

1.

@thecreativexx/X

2.

@Hameed_NG/X

3.

@jeremiahajayi_/X

4.

@Sabrina45X/X

5.

@Towmiiee/X

6.

@loverboytee_/X

7.

@amaru_kickflip/X

8.

@Wassup_Cara_Mel/X

9.

@Tanwa454303/X

10.

@l0ve_ge/X

11.

@DeeBabyBentley/X

12.

@bluemoonietxt/X

13.

@askmethatagain/X

14.

@thulanimjita/X

15.

@_Chiz_12/X

16.

@Fuknsmile/X

17.

@Ancient_Enimy/X

18.

@aiiy_bee/X

19.

@mollys_acc/X

20.

@BALUCIAGA/X

21.

@wairimuwraps/X
@wairimuwraps/X

22.

@Laur3nt_6/X
23.

@Iam_ChisomLucky/X

24.

@rikaf4ne_/X
25.

And lastly, one that most definitely was not fact-checked and posted on April Fool’s Day…

@lhltheloml/X

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.




Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

