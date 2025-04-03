KFC’s new chicken ad is so weird, it’s sparked a wild cannibalism conspiracy

KFC’s bizarre new ad campaign, “All Hail Gravy,” has sparked chaos and conspiracy theories online, with TikTokers accusing the fast food company of promoting cannibalism, cultism, and Satanic imagery. The spot features a crowd dunking a man found in the woods into a lake of gravy, transforming him into a piece of fried chicken. Naturally, some TikTok users are running wild with theories: Is KFC using human meat in their products? Is the giant golden egg a Satanic symbol? Or is it all just a marketing ploy designed to drum up attention?

KFC’s ‘All Hail Gravy’ ad

No one can blame people for thinking the new ad is strange. It starts with a man watching a puffy vest fall out of the sky, right onto the shoulders of a woman, before a group of people surround them. Then they scatter and repeatedly lift and drop the big golden egg. It concludes with the unfortunate man getting turned into a chicken cutlet, ending with the tagline “BELIEVE IN CHICKEN.”

KFC first launched the ad on March 14, 2025, in the U.K. and soon admitted that it was meant to draw attention.

“We are being polarizing, because we want conversation,” said Martin Rose, executive creative director of KFC’s advertising partner Mother London.

“We know this campaign might divide opinions, but that’s intentional. We want to generate a conversation about the brand and its place in pop culture. We’re building a world around KFC that is eccentric and full of humour, tapping into a cult-like following but in a fun, non-serious way.”

If there’s one thing the younger generations love, it’s bizarre humor and imagery that tells a story. Just ask your kids about Skibidi Toilet.

TikTok accuses KFC of pushing cannibalism

Later in March and early April, TikTok videos began to go viral for insisting that KFC must want us all to eat each other. User @edenmccourt gained 5.9 million views with a video from March 24 saying that the chain may be “desensitizing us to eating human meat.”

“Either way, I’ll be getting my next meal literally anywhere else,” she declares.

Sara of @sarasweirdworld agrees that the ad is suspect, but she’s more concerned about Satan.

“Now, whether this is just some joke or some weird clickbait, it is Satanic as sh*t,” she claims. “Dangling stuff right in front of our face. Hinting on cannibalism. Then there’s the golden egg. If you don’t know what that means, Google it.”

Googling “Golden Egg” mostly brings up results about the Aesop fable called “The Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs.” It’s unclear how that relates to Satan, though eggs were often used as symbols of fertility in Pagan religions.

The fervor over the “All Hail Gravy” ad soon spread to X, where conspiracy accounts leaped onboard the cannibalism train.

“KFC’S new commercial promotes cannibalism,” wrote @TruthZone. “THIS IS ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING!”

While KFC was correct in assuming that this kind of ad would draw attention, most people don’t believe they’re promoting cannibalism. While some TikTok commenters agree something nefarious may be happening, most are rolling their eyes.

“’Desensitising us to human meat’ do you guys hear yourselves,” asked TikToker @dennis.ccm, adding, “this is why commercials stopped being fun.”

“I can’t believe people acc think this is a global company telling us they use human meat and not them just getting us to talk,” wrote @uh_um_layla.

There’s hope for Gen Z yet.

The Daily Dot had reached out to KFC for comment via email.

