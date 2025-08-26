Snoop Dogg’s “scared to go to the movies” comments about gay Pixar scene called “weird” and “homophobic”

Snoop Dogg has long cultivated the image of hip-hop’s mellow, good-vibes uncle, from cooking shows with Martha Stewart to viral Olympic commentary. But that persona took a hit this week when he criticized Pixar’s 2022 animated film Lightyear for including a brief scene of a lesbian couple, remarks fans quickly described as “weird” and “homophobic.”

During a podcast appearance, Snoop Dogg made remarks about LGBTQ+ representation, framing them as discomfort with explaining LGBTQ+ representation to children.

Snoop Dogg takes issue with gay representation in Lightyear

While speaking on the It’s Giving podcast, Snoop recalled taking his grandson to see Pixar’s Lightyear, the Toy Story franchise spinoff. The film included a very brief moment where a female astronaut is shown with her wife and their child. The cameo lasted seconds, but Snoop claimed that it unsettled him.

He explained that his grandson asked how two women could have a child together. Instead of answering, Snoop described feeling overwhelmed. “Aw sh*t, I didn’t come here for this sh*t, I just came here to watch the goddamn movie,” he said. “So that’s like f*ck me, I’m scared to go to the movies now, y’all throwing me in the middle of this sh*t that I don’t have an answer for … it threw me for a loop.”

He then added, “These are kids … [do] we have to show that at that age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Although Snoop Dogg framed the moment as confusion, his remarks implied discomfort with gay relationships being visible in children’s media. Critics quickly pointed out that heterosexual couples kiss and start families on-screen constantly. Yet, when the representation involves LGBTQ+ characters, it suddenly becomes “too much” for kids.

Snoop Dogg says he’s “scared to go to the movies now” because of a gay couple being depicted in the children’s film Lightyear: “I didn’t come here for this shit”



pic.twitter.com/y8ZJwVnRfE — Captain Atom (@captainatomIDC) August 25, 2025

Social media calls out hypocrisy, questions his long-standing image

Unsurprisingly, the rapper’s comments were met with backlash across social media. Many accused him of reinforcing outdated double standards. One user wrote, “I think it’s funny when homophobic people are like LITERALLY homophobic like dead*ss scared of gay people.”

Another comment criticized his priorities. “The serial adulterer whose been cheating on his wife throughout their whole marriage & had a child outside of their marriage is pearl clutching at seeing a lesbian couple in a CARTOON,” they tweeted.

Others expressed disbelief at Snoop’s fear of addressing simple questions. “How is answering his grandson’s question even close to the horrors of answering how a man has a baby with a woman?????” one person asked.

“Shut up you was on the L word,” pointed out @mayowasworld bluntly.

Shut up you was on the L word. https://t.co/KKF4xlOuWT pic.twitter.com/xFZ5p9tkZ1 — Mayowa (@mayowasworld) August 26, 2025

Because of these comments, people online are now starting to rethink their opinions of Snoop Dogg. As someone pointed out on X, however, it appears that the rapper is merely going back to sharing his real opinions.

@Demigloom explained, “Snoop Dogg was homophobic in the 90s and then became pro-Gay when Obama legalized gay marriage to avoid backlash, and now it’s socially acceptable to hate gay people again so he just went back to how he always was. Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop.”

Snoop Dogg was homophobic in the 90s and then became pro-Gay when Obama legalized gay marriage to avoid backlash, and now it’s socially acceptable to hate gay people again so he just went back to how he always was. Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop. https://t.co/4SdhwPJIUe — Demigloom 🍏🖤 (@Demigloom) August 24, 2025

