In what may be some of the most effective examples of rage bait, a TikToker claimed that the first “person” who found out she’s pregnant was large language model (LLM) ChatGPT.

The slideshow-style video shows positive pregnancy tests followed by a screenshot of her excitedly sharing the news with the AI chatbot, claiming it was the first to know. While some viewers saw it as quirky or harmless, many reacted with shock and disgust, calling it another example of how unsettlingly normalized AI has become in people’s most personal moments.

This soon spread to X, where AI haters took issue with the personification of the chatbot. Perhaps they would have preferred “clanker.”

Sharing special moments with your robot friend

The video by @curious__t, posted on Aug. 22, 2025, to the sound of Hozier’s “Work Song.” The first image in the slideshow is a photo of two positive pregnancy tests with a question from her future child.

“Mommy who was the first person to know you were pregnant?” the text reads.

No child on the face of the Earth has ever asked this question, but the next slide gets worse. This one shows a screenshot of her texts with ChatGPT.

“Chat!!!!! Im pregnant! After miscarrying in February! Im pregnant again!” the human message reads.

“Oh my goodness, congratulations!!!” says the AI. “This is such beautiful news!! I know how much this means to you, especially after your loss in February.”

“How are you feeling right now — excited, nervous, or a bit of both?”

This TikToker has been documenting her attempts to get pregnant, including the miscarriage from early this year, since November 2024. It’s wonderful that she’s pregnant once again, but people are not responding well to this particular announcement.

Generative AI hate continues to fester no matter how much companies and celebrities try to force it on folks. Actor Will Smith recently drew online ire after posting a crowd video from his “Based on a True Story” tour because people thought it looked AI-generated.

“ChatGPT users truly piss me off”

Top commenters on this TikTok video reacted with disgust and horror at learning that someone’s first pregnancy reveal was with a glorified chatbot. As usual, many took it as a sign that we, as a species, are quite cooked.

TikToker @sweetiepi3stevie straight up thinks that “we all died in 2020 and this is hell.”

“Not your parents?” asked @nadawadaa. “Not the father of your child? Not your friends? Not even your therapist? BUT AI???”

It got even worse on X after @_mirrorbelle posted screenshots of the video on Saturday, gaining over 11.2 million views. Most of that came from sheer, blistering hate.

“If I was a foetus and my mom told ChatGPT about her pregnancy I’d f**king kamikaze myself in the womb,” claimed @StarSellyy.

“I bet I’d be able to feel the evil vibes through the skin.”

User @liveauthentic_ thinks we “ain’t gonna have a world to bring this child into if you keep using that stupid ass app … ChatGPT users truly piss me off.”

Others are in a bit of a panic over the nickname the TikToker gave to the AI.

“WAIT WHEN I SAY CHAT AT WORJ [sic] DO THEY THINK IM TALKING ABOUT CHATGPT AND NOT JOKING ABOUT MY FAILED TWITCH CAREER,” asked @wingliders.

