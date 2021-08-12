Space. The final frontier. Animated comedy. Where laughs reign as king. Put these two together and you’ve got the funniest sci-fi this side of Rick and Morty. Star Trek: Lower Decks is a comedy of galactic proportions.

Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks on Paramount+ now

Every Star Trek show since the ’60s always focuses on a captain and their senior staff. But what about the countless of grunts that keep the warp nacelles running? Lower Decks showcases these unsung heroes. Beckett Mariner is a not-so-humble Ensign who is always getting herself, and her new best friend Brad Boimler into trouble. Together, they will seek out new worlds, new civilizations, and new reasons to cackle.

It is an insular show made just for Trekkies? Perhaps. There are plenty of references that expect you to come to the table with a little Trek knowledge. Still, there’s plenty here to love for Star Trek newbies.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks online.

Where to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks

This animated Star Trek series premiered August 6, 2020. Season 2 will premiere Thursday, August 12, with new episodes airing Thursdays through October 14.

Airtime : Thursday, August 12

: Thursday, August 12 Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Cast: Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs, Gillian Vigman as T’Ana

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs, Gillian Vigman as T’Ana Genre: Animated Sci-Fi

Animated Sci-Fi Status: Season 3 confirmed

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available exclusively on Paramount Plus. It’s available with ads for $5.99, or $9.99 for an ad-free version. You can try the massive streaming platform for free for a week before you decide on a full-fledged subscription, so you can stream Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Click here to learn more.