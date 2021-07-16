How to stream ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’

The Beatles were the vanguard of the British Invasion of the 1960s, and their music still resonates today. Since they landed on the Ed Sullivan Show, music history was forever changed. One Beatle had a second wind, a solo career with as many hits and memorable tunes. Paul McCartney is a legend, and McCartney 3, 2, 1 is his story.

McCartney has been in the music business for upwards of 50 years as a solo artist alone. In this intimate music documentary, Paul sits down with a legend in his own right: producer Rick Rubin. Everything from the growth of 1970s Arena Rock to his time in Wings will be covered. Paul and Rick will dive deep into the relationships and inspirations for a musician who shows no signs of stopping.

This new documentary will cover over 50 years of Paul McCartney’s career as a solo artist. It will be presented by Rick Rubin. Rubin is a producer that worked with acts including Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Geto Boys, and Run-DMC.

Airtime : Friday, July 16

: Friday, July 16 Channel: Hulu

Hulu Genre: Documentary

McCartney 3, 2, 1 is available to stream on all Hulu. The most popular option is the basic Hulu on-demand plan, where you can watch the documentary for free when you sign up to try their ad-free service for 30 days.

