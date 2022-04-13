The best movie drinking games and where to stream 

When it comes to making plans with friends, everyone enjoys a good movie night. You can add some extra excitement to this classic pastime by turning your favorite movies into drinking games. Almost any movie can be adapted into a drinking game if you’re willing to get creative enough, but we’ve selected ten of the best movies that are particularly up for the challenge. Remember, drink responsibly!

1) Best girls’ night drinking game: Mean Girls

Gather up your girls and find out who’s Queen Bee. Losers go in the Burn Book. Take a sip every time:

Someone says Regina George’s full name

A character drinks at a party

Someone says the word “Fetch”

The Burn book is mentioned

People are told “You can’t sit with us”

Someone talks about Africa

2) Best drinking game for old friends: The Hangover

May your fate not be the same as the characters in this classic comedy by the time you’re done with this game. Drink every time:

The group discovers or remembers something

Someone says “Vegas”

Alan uses a swear-word substitute

The group drinks

Mike Tyson breaks into song

3) Best nostalgic drinking game: Twilight

If you haven’t re-watched Twilight since your adolescent years, round up your Team Edward and Team Jacob pals and settle in for an alcohol-infused trip back in time. Take a sip when:

A vampire sparkles

Bella touches her hair or bites her lip

Edward and Bella stare at each other wordlessly

Unhealthy behavior is passed off as romantic

The vampire vs. werewolf rivalry is mentioned

You feel uncomfortable

4) Best drinking game for rom-com fans: Bridget Jones’ Diary

Our favorite rom-com heroine loves a glass of wine as much as the rest of us. Get the bottles out and prepare to follow along with Bridget Jones’ misadventures. Take a drink every time:

Mark Darcy’s full name is said

Tears are shed

Bridget sets a goal and breaks it

Bridget embarrasses herself

Bridget complains about men

Someone is smoking a cigarette

5) Best Christmas movie drinking game: Love Actually

Nothing says the holidays are here like putting on Love Actually. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying this rom-com during the off-season, too. Whether you’re spiking the eggnog or having a wine night, you can play the Love Actually drinking game by following these rules:

Drink every time you hear “Christmas Is All Around Us” play

Take a sip whenever a character cries

Take a sip whenever you cry

Pick your favorite couple and drink every time they are on screen

Drink every time you are angry at Mia and Harry

6) Best drinking game for Disney lovers: Mulan

You don’t have to be a child to enjoy a classic Disney animated movie. Next time you have a movie night with your fellow Disney stans, try this game. Make sure you put the kids to bed [email protected] Drink every time:

Someone breaks into song

The first time an animal talks

Anyone says the word “Honor” (Editor’s Note: Please only drink beer if using this rule)

A battle begins

Mulan fears her comrades will discover that she’s a woman

7) Best Adam Sandler-inspired drinking game: Happy Gilmore

Some may say that the only way to enjoy an Adam Sandler movie is while you’re intoxicated. Whether you agree with that or not, this game definitely adds some extra fun to Sandler’s shenanigans. Take a sip when:

Happy throws his golf club

A montage plays

Take a shot when you see a gator

Someone makes a lame joke and you still laugh

Adam Sandler throws a fit

8) Best drinking game for Marvel fans: Marvel’s The Avengers

The Marvel universe is vast – and so are its opportunities for playing movie drinking games. Invite your fellow The Avengers fans over, and get drinking. Take a drink every time:

Someone says Tesseract

You see the Tesseract

Someone gets thrown into a wall

Someone’s real name is said instead of their superhero name

There’s an in-reference to another Marvel movie

9) Best documentary drinking game: Planet Earth

If nature documentaries are your favorite films to stream, then this is the best movie drinking game for you. Drink when:

You see a time-lapse

Whenever you see animals around a watering hole

A predator goes after its prey

A baby animal does something cute

David Attenborough mentions human impact on Earth

10) Best drinking game for college friends: Animal House

Whether you’re currently living out your college glory days or you’re simply nostalgic for them, National Lampoon’s Animal House is the perfect movie for getting in the collegiate spirit. Crack open some beers and get playing. Drink each time:

Someone says Delta Tau

Someone says “Frat”

John Belushi drinks

The Dean is angry

A character breaks something

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.