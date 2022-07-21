‘3.2M and you still didn’t get a pool??’: Workers admit to snooping on their bosses’ houses on Zillow

Zillow is a website that allows users to see real estate listings and the estimated costs of properties. While the stated goal of this is to help people shop for housing, TikTokers have found another, sneakier purpose: finding out how much their bosses paid for their house.

A now-viral TikTok from user Clinton (@clintonthodos) initially made a joke about this idea, with many users commenting to say that they had done the exact same thing.

“When my boss walks by and I’m looking at her house on Zillow,” Clinton wrote in the text overlaying the video. In the caption he added, “3.2M and you still didn’t get a pool???”

The video currently has over 1.4 million views.

At first, some users shared their own Zillow-browsing experiences as it related to their bosses.

“When you visit their house for the first time and have to act like you don’t already know the sq footage, # of bedroom & bathrooms & year they bought,” one user wrote.

“Me looking up my boss’ family’s $65M penthouse,” a second added.

“Pls i found the house they paid in cash for and critiqued it with my husband,” a third shared. “They showed me the home later and I had to act like I’d never seen it.”

Soon, however, the comments section turned to TikTokers noting that doing this made them realize how wealthy their bosses really are.

“When my boss making $200k a year complained that pizza/soda cost her $7,” a commenter observed.

“My boss: ‘I can hardly afford to put groceries on my table’ *also my boss* ‘so I had to hire a new cleaning lady, it will be $100 more a month,’” another wrote.

“HAAAAA the way I was doing this this week,” a further user added. “Oh you RICH rich??? What I found out.”

Above all, TikTokers were surprised that they were not alone in doing this.

As one user wrote, “Tik tok continues to show me that I’ve never had a unique experience in my life.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Clinton on Instagram.

