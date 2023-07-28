‘i’m having flashbacks’: The ‘You’re perfect. But I want to see if I can try and find someone better’ TikTok sound is a little too relatable

“You’re the most beautiful, funny, loving girl I’ve ever met. You’re perfect. But I want to see if I can try and find someone better.”

Dating is rough these days, which is perhaps why this TikTok sound from @ghoulcabin is resonating so much. Posted on June 25, the sound has been used in more than 3,000 TikToks, and the video has more than 597,000 views. But the comments on the original are pretty great.

“Literally everyone on love island.”

“i’m having flashbacks.”

“If I close my eyes it’s like he’s here.”

The majority of TikToks that used the sound referenced how perfectly it describes dating in your twenties, or “in 2023,” though this kind of behavior has existed for decades. (And it’s obvious @ghoulcabin is being satirical here.)

And now there’s representation in Barbie, specifically the reference to her being Ken’s “long-term long-distance low-commitment casual girlfriend,” which a lot of people could relate to.