‘Don’t add random people on Xbox’: Man says he was fired after his boss secretly friended him

A man claims he was fired from his job after he accepted a random friend request that turned out to be his boss.

Brandon (@placementco) posted the TikTok on April 30. In the clip, he says: “Yeah so I got fired from my job today. Don’t add random people on Xbox because apparently bosses do that now. And I’m work from home; I play Xbox, you know what I mean.”

Brandon shares the email he says his boss sent to notify him of his termination. hoping to catch you before you left but our lawyers were unavailable for guidance before 4pm today,” it reads. “Upon advice of counsel, you are hereby terminated…”

“I am truly sorry it ended this way; I could not have given you more opportunity, kindness and flexibility,” his boss allegedly wrote.

As of Friday, the TikTok has over 143,400 views.

In the comments, TikTokers said this is why “I don’t add anyone from work on any social media or tag my job.”

“This is an entirely new level of micromanaging,” another TikToker wrote.

Other people were suspicious of Brandon’s TikTok, calling it “fake” and “a really clever [ad] for this company.” As the TikTok handle suggests, Placement is a career coaching company and other videos on his profile are related to work advice. In a second TikTok uploaded on Thursday, Brandon talks about being fired for playing Xbox but “it’s all good, I’m hiring a career coach and I’m going to find a new job soon. No worries.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @placementco via TikTok comment and Placement via email.

Today’s top stories