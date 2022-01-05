Wordle, a daily word game that tasks players with guessing a five-letter word within six tries, has taken over Twitter in the wake of the new year. And sure enough, the memes are starting to take over as well.

Even if you’ve never played Wordle, you might recognize it from the emoji that have cropped up on Twitter lately. The tweets usually include a string of green, yellow, and black or white squares. The final row usually includes five green squares, and a fraction indicates how many attempts (out of six) it took you to complete the game. Green squares indicate the letter is in the correct spot, yellow squares indicate the letter is in the word but in the incorrect spot, and black or white squares (depending on if the site is in light or dark mode) indicate the letter isn’t in the word at all. Plus, once you learn the backstory of how Josh Wardle originally created the game for his partner, the game even becomes a little romantic.

It’s a low-stakes game that costs nothing to play—you don’t even need an app for it, you just go to a website to play—but the emoji formatting lets you brag about solving the puzzle.

But it also opens itself up to plenty of different designs.

first time playing wordle is this a good score



🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟨🟨🟩🟩

🟩🟨⬜️⬜️🟨🟩

🟩🟨⬜️⬜️🟨🟩

🟩🟨⬜️⬜️🟨🟩

🟩🟨⬜️⬜️🟨🟩

🟩🟨⬜️⬜️🟨🟩

🟨⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️🟨

🟨⬜️🟨🟨⬜️🟨

🟩🟨🟩🟩🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — lauren (@NotABigJerk) January 5, 2022

(youth pastor voice) Lately a lot of people are playing this game “Wordle.” But I know another fun game, with another kind of Word, the Good Word of Jesus Christ, that will have your score looking like this.



⬛️⬛️🟩⬛️⬛️

⬛️🟩🟩🟩⬛️

⬛️⬛️🟩⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️🟩⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️🟩⬛️⬛️ — Joppingway (@padraicratigan) January 5, 2022

Australia’s wordle of the day is…

🟨⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

🟨🟩🟩🟨⬜️🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

G A S L I G H T — Dr Brad McKay (@DrBradMcKay) January 5, 2022

I'm not very good at Wordle



🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩

🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛

🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛

🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩 — Dan Ilic 🔣 (@danilic) January 3, 2022

A Wordle? Or how a Trader Joe’s parking lot looks like?



🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

🟥🟥🟩🟥🟥

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥 — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) January 4, 2022

For some, Wordle, which offers a new word every day, became something to look forward to during the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. But solving it early also meant waiting hours for the next puzzle to appear. (Some people have already navigated around that snag by coding versions of the game that allow you to play more than once a day.)

late flight awake for new wordle pic.twitter.com/xeWj8XnQEr — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 5, 2022

WE ARE DOCTORS IN A PANDEMIC STARING AT A TSUNAMI WALL ABOUT TO HIT AND ALL WE HAVE IS WORDLE OK?! DO NOT SAY BAD THINGS ABOUT WORDLE. WE DONT NEED YOUR WORDLE OPINIONS — Clomicron #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBe (@SezClom) January 4, 2022

Me doing the wordle at midnight: Haha fuck yeah!! Yes!!



Me in the morning when there’s no wordle to do: Well this fucking sucks. What the fuck. — mr. rager’s neighborhood (@lilgrapefruits) January 4, 2022

It’s a simple game, one that can make the people who sign on feel like they’re part of some secret club even though its popularity exploded on Twitter over the past week.

Feel like I’ve just discovered a letter based fight club



🟨⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩

🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩

⬜️⬜️🟨⬜️⬜️

🟩🟩⬜️🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Wordle 199 5/6 — Gemma Styles (@GemmaAnneStyles) January 4, 2022

But, like the red flag meme before it, posting several square emoji isn’t exactly helpful for Twitter users using screen readers to access the site.

I am only going to say this once, I promise, but…



Posting walls of emojis is inaccessible. Screen reader users are going to hear "green square green square yellow square" without any meaning.



If you're posting your Wordle results, try screenshot + add alt text instead💕 — Stacey Jenkins (@StaceyofGotham) January 4, 2022

So far, Wordle is still catching steam as more people discover the game. And while we might lose interest in Wordle by next week, it’s a great encapsulation of an internet era long gone. It doesn’t cost anything to play, it doesn’t require us to agree to draconian terms and conditions to access it, we don’t need a smartphone. It’s just a game.