‘She knew she was wrong lol’: Woman shamed for picking through all the strawberries at Walmart in viral TikTok

A maskless woman gets blasted on TikTok for picking through all the strawberries at Walmart in viral video.

@pureconfidence’s 6-second video shows a maskless older woman opening cartons of strawberries in the Walmart produce section and picking through them with her bare hands. She appears to be congregating all the best strawberries from different cartons and putting them in her carton. The video got over 1.9 million views and 143,300 likes since posting three days ago.

A text overlay reads: “I saw this woman at Walmart the other day. I just can’t believe that she is going through all those strawberries. And people wonder why COVID is still spreading.”

Many of the 2,846 commenters shamed the woman for her lack of hygiene, particularly as we’re still coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She knew she was wrong lol,” says @user1388639306668.

“Please tell me you wash all your fruits and veggies before you eat them?,” says @mommydgj1.

However, COVID-19 is not transmissible through food.

Others questioned if picking through the strawberries made a huge difference, considering that unwashed produce is picked by workers anyway.

“These strawberries have been unwashed and transported on the back of a truck. Is it really her hands that are making it dirty,” says @xandrarebekka.

“They are usually on the floor in the back and put right back in those containers,” says @titaniummedic1.

According to some commenters, the woman’s most egregious crime is squishing berries and messing up pre-packaged weights.

“She taking them out of packaging and ruining and squishing them,” says @power.scaler.

“She messing up the weight on multiple packages. Preweighed you get what you get,” says @ericadh3.

The second part of their interaction is recorded in a follow-up video where @pureconfidence tells the lady she “shouldn’t be picking through those strawberries.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @pureconfidence and Walmart for comment.

