‘We have got to show up for Wendy Williams like we showed up for Britney’: People raise the alarm about host’s legal battle with Wells Fargo

Talk show host Wendy Williams is in the midst of a legal battle with Wells Fargo over the control of her finances, a fight that some are comparing to Britney Spears’ conservatorship as they showcase its potential negative impact.

Earlier this year, Wells Fargo froze Williams’ bank accounts and filed a petition for temporary guardianship, arguing that Williams was the “victim of undue influence and financial exploitation.” According to Williams’ attorney LaShawn Thomas, the freeze occurred after Williams tried to switch banks due to a former financial advisor improperly handling her accounts. Williams has argued that she’s capable of handling her own finances, and in a signed affidavit submitted to the New York Supreme Court, Wells Fargo has denied her access to her money, a move that had the potential of her defaulting on payments.

In a video posted to Instagram in March, Williams also alleged that a former doctor sent medical information to her former financial advisor.

“This is not right, and certainly this is not fair,” she said.

In May, a financial guardian was placed to handle her finances.

“Wendy doesn’t agree with a financial guardian being appointed,” Thomas told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “If it’s the court’s intention to have one appointed over her affairs for the long haul, she definitely isn’t going to accept that.”

While several reports have emerged detailing some of the particulars surrounding Williams’ case, it gained more traction online in the past day or so. As @LexxMoves argued, it’s a case with potential implications beyond what will happen to Williams’ financials.

"Wells Fargo SUED to gain financial conservatorship over her BY CALLING HER CRAZY and won! THAT IS FUCKING CRAZY. AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE REST OF US!?!?"

“What legal precedent is that setting?,” she said. “This shit mad serious and has even scarier than Britneys stuff and it seems no one cares and we should care. We should care.”

People also highlighted many of Wells Fargo’s previous transgressions against customers (on top of its current legal battle with Williams) to argue against using Wells Fargo.

Fucking Wells Fargo now gets to decide how she spends her money.



"Fucking Wells Fargo now gets to decide how she spends her money. The same bank that's been caught red-handed repeatedly doing crimes."

"Don't do business with Wells Fargo, if you can avoid them. It's not just about Wendy Williams; they've got a track record of defrauding their customers, especially their Black ones. No bank is "good" but they're *actually* intentionally evil."

And while the particulars of Britney Spears’ conservatorship differ from the financial guardianship that Williams is currently under, some saw parallels between how both women have been deemed incapable of handling aspects of their own lives—an assessment that Williams previously agreed with.

"yall we have got to show up for Wendy Williams like we showed up for Britney even if Wendy is a mess who disrespected Whitney Houston, Wells Fargo – KNOWN SCAMMERS – are sticking a Black woman in a conservatorship for *asking to change banks.*"

"Another case that should be understood as abuse: Wendy Williams' bank, Wells Fargo, took control of all her earnings."

"Wendy Williams agrees that what's happening to her is similar to Britney and she'll elaborate when she's back on TV. She also says she feels reassured with her legal team."

The temporary guardianship is set to last until July.