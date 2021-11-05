Waterparks fan gets typo tattoo, Band changes song name in solidarity

Waterparks renamed its song “See You In In The Future” on the Greatest Hits album after a fan got a tattoo with an extra “in” by accident.

In October, Twitter user @clancybitch posted a photo of their tattoo, which was inspired by “See You In The Future.” However, the artist, they said, added an extra word and accidentally wrote “See You In In The Future.”

On Nov. 3, band frontman Awsten Knight responded that the band officially changed the song to “See You In In The Future” on all platforms.

“HEY I SAW YOUR TATTOO AND FIGURED THE LEAST WE CAN DO IS CHANGE THE SONG TITLE FOR U,” Knight revealed on Twitter.

HEY I SAW YOUR TATTOO AND FIGURED THE LEAST WE CAN DO IS CHANGE THE SONG TITLE FOR U https://t.co/7LiDv9KEjz https://t.co/4qDnA3mGHJ — DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) November 3, 2021

Knight also posted the news to his TikTok account.

Captioned, “see you in in the future baby,” Knight shows the fan tattoo and the song’s new name on streaming platforms while blasting the jam. The video has over 2.6 million views and 301,900 likes since being posted on Thursday.

Many of the 6,064 comments applaud the band’s wholesome reaction.

“You’re truly iconic for this,” @chelseaprangaerie said.

“King behavior,” @darkninsta wrote.

Others questioned the reactions of people who tattooed the original song name.

“Someone out there has the correct tattoo and now needs an extra in added,” @notsure0070888 joked.

“Quick everybody get incorrect SYITF tattoos so that it’ll be ‘see see see you you in in in in in in the future’ by the end of the year,” @onetomanytwizzlers said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @clancybitch and Waterparks for comment.

Today’s Top Stories