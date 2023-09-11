The celebrities are fueling the best U.S. Open memes

While the U.S. Open played out on our screens and on the court in Flushing, New York, over the past couple of weeks, championships are far from the only thing it inspired.

As Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic respectively won their titles over the weekend, many celebrities flocked to Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch those matches unfold. Photos and videos of those celebrities quickly emerged between sports broadcasts and social media posts highlighting famous people who attend sporting events.

Much of that footage came from the official U.S. Open Twitter account, which shared footage from a particularly celebrity-heavy section. The tweet centered on newly minted couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner and Laverne Cox, who sat one row in front of them.

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Laverne Cox are here for all the finals drama. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ToItygnGst — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

When Pop Base shared the video and only highlighted Chalamet and Jenner, people sought to correct the Cox erasure. But they were far from the only celebrities whose presence needed to be noted: Molly Ringwald and The Bear and Andor star Ebon Moss-Bachrach were both in the same section watching the match and cheering alongside everyone else.

How do you look at this photo and caption it anything but "Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Laverne Cox at the US Open". https://t.co/DtzJBHaLYj — Evie Nagy (@EvieN) September 11, 2023

who gives a shit COUSIN IS IN THE BOTTOM ROW https://t.co/dTFEVWTSIQ — Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) September 10, 2023

Molly Ringwald did not have her entire family forget her 16th birthday just so the @usopen Twitter account could fail to mention that she is RIGHT THERE in the front row of this video https://t.co/r0Z8nSKXoj — Dylan Roche (@DylanIsWriting) September 11, 2023

“every US Open celebrity ensemble shot feels like a new White Lotus cast about to arrive on their boat,” @trinawatters wrote.

In a different part of the court, the presence of one celebrity gave some people the impression that it annoyed another. Even the hint of an interaction between celebrities sitting near one another sparked speculation.

I, for one, will cherish this footage of Sara Gilbert getting pissed at Leonardo DiCaprio for talking at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/TEm1Nzde1r — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) September 10, 2023

Lea Michele sitting behind Ziwe and Emily Ratajkowski at the US Open. I need a full breakdown of any & all interactions. pic.twitter.com/Hj1vTVvsNv — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) September 10, 2023

A video of Lil Wayne at the U.S. Open went viral because of how intensely he was watching the tennis match. But, as a resurfaced 2010 letter that he sent to Sports Illustrated from Rikers Island (where he had been serving a prison sentence) demonstrated, Lil Wayne is a big fan of the sport and had plenty of thoughts on who would win that year.

Everyone forgets that tennis connoisseur Lil Wayne accurately predicted the 2010 US Open men's and women's champions (Nadal and Clijsters)… from his cell at Rikers Island 😳



Here's his letter to SI when they asked for his picks: https://t.co/0veCwVH3pN pic.twitter.com/Bk2LBAhUMX — Stephanie (@LIVAUDAIS) September 11, 2023

And some found yet another video capturing celebrity reactions to the match to be relatable in a much different way.

me in the theater when emily blunt was getting interrogated by the prosecutor in that one oppenheimer scene pic.twitter.com/EXKXWh5AR6 — ّ (@biglttlefleabag) September 9, 2023

It’s unclear whether the vast number of famous people descended upon Arthur Ashe because they are really into watching tennis matches live or simply just to be seen—or a bit of both. But even in the crowds of a packed stadium, they sure know how to work a camera.