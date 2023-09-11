The celebrities are fueling the best U.S. Open memes

While the U.S. Open played out on our screens and on the court in Flushing, New York, over the past couple of weeks, championships are far from the only thing it inspired.
As Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic respectively won their titles over the weekend, many celebrities flocked to Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch those matches unfold. Photos and videos of those celebrities quickly emerged between sports broadcasts and social media posts highlighting famous people who attend sporting events.
Much of that footage came from the official U.S. Open Twitter account, which shared footage from a particularly celebrity-heavy section. The tweet centered on newly minted couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner and Laverne Cox, who sat one row in front of them.
When Pop Base shared the video and only highlighted Chalamet and Jenner, people sought to correct the Cox erasure. But they were far from the only celebrities whose presence needed to be noted: Molly Ringwald and The Bear and Andor star Ebon Moss-Bachrach were both in the same section watching the match and cheering alongside everyone else.
“every US Open celebrity ensemble shot feels like a new White Lotus cast about to arrive on their boat,” @trinawatters wrote.
In a different part of the court, the presence of one celebrity gave some people the impression that it annoyed another. Even the hint of an interaction between celebrities sitting near one another sparked speculation.
A video of Lil Wayne at the U.S. Open went viral because of how intensely he was watching the tennis match. But, as a resurfaced 2010 letter that he sent to Sports Illustrated from Rikers Island (where he had been serving a prison sentence) demonstrated, Lil Wayne is a big fan of the sport and had plenty of thoughts on who would win that year.
And some found yet another video capturing celebrity reactions to the match to be relatable in a much different way.
It’s unclear whether the vast number of famous people descended upon Arthur Ashe because they are really into watching tennis matches live or simply just to be seen—or a bit of both. But even in the crowds of a packed stadium, they sure know how to work a camera.