At some point on Aug. 3, Twitter is killing Fleets—a feature that allowed users to share posts that would disappear in 24 hours—because of low usage. But on its final day, Fleets are getting a real workout after people are deciding to finally use the feature. And, yes, some people are apparently using the feature to post disappearing nudes.

When Fleets were first announced last year, there was some hesitation in regards to how they could be used to harass others. But it was largely met with derision after being called out for ripping off Instagram Stories, which essentially had the same function. Even as it marked the occasion as yet another thing Eliza Minnelli outlived, the account ElizaMinnelliOutlives described Fleets as “basically a copy of Instagram Stories.”

Liza Minnelli has outlived Twitter’s ‘Fleets’ platform which lasted less than a year and which was basically a copy of Instagram Stories. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) August 3, 2021

On Tuesday, just hours before Fleets were set to disappear, people finally embraced Fleets, but not for the reasons that Twitter likely hoped they would. And it quickly went off the rails as people started to share anything and everything—many of them nude photos.

Soon enough, memes about the kinds of photos people posted in their Fleets started to emerge that captured the horny chaos of posting on a feature that was about to disappear.

twitter: fleets are going away



everyone: pic.twitter.com/SIfAS4zwO2 — rohan (@ridersovrohan) August 3, 2021

You people chose the last day of fleets to drop nudes. Ah! — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) August 3, 2021

Me viewing as many fleets as I can before Jack comot am pic.twitter.com/sTGNyjz7ei — Four-eyed Edo Boy™ (@Alex_Houseof308) August 3, 2021

Some people joked about just what Twitter might encounter when it finally came to disabling Fleets, depicting them in a state of confusion, concern, and intrigue.

Jack: "Is everything completed?"



The Twitter employee in charge of deactivating Fleets today: pic.twitter.com/pyYqlcyc6q — Loc Jones 🗝/An Evan Mobley Enthusiast (@MillyBeamen) August 3, 2021

buddy in charge of disabling the fleets this morning. pic.twitter.com/uD0Hx4jO0E — noire (@pinkdreamsZ) August 3, 2021

Twitter engineer in charge of turning off Fleets pic.twitter.com/ICBhOHmiLf — Mina Kimes Stan Account (@35mmPapi) August 3, 2021

Twitter engineers seeing everyone scrambling to post nudes on fleets before they get rid of them pic.twitter.com/P1px7QuHyx — ɢʀᴇɢɢʏ (@itmegreggy) August 3, 2021

When exactly would Fleets disappear? While some thought it would be taken offline at midnight on Aug. 3, that turned out not to be the case. And when people in the U.S. woke up on Tuesday morning, the Fleets were still online, leaving people who posted Fleets to realize that people could still see their photos from the night before.

I was told fleets were going away and yet — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 3, 2021

As of press time, Twitter’s Fleets feature is still available to use and view on the iOS app. But maybe, some joked, this was Twitter’s plan all along.

twitter hqs rn after tricking us into believing they're removing fleets, just to see 100% rise in active users pic.twitter.com/Zk7PeWQy80 — ℝ𝕠𝕪𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕪😈 (@Royaltycfc) August 3, 2021

Twitter headquarters:

“There seems to be an uptick in the fleets feature being used on the last da— pic.twitter.com/yuc0p4xxxL — Lil Bussy Vert (@MadeInHawaii___) August 2, 2021

"I thought y'all were deleting the fleets today????"



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/zxfxCgR9Hn — Adultish Gambino (@Carl_noWinslow) August 3, 2021

But until Twitter revives Fleets or the photos somehow end up resurfacing unexpectedly in a hack at some point, enjoy those Fleets while you still can.