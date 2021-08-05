Twitch ambassador Djarii shares what she wishes she knew before becoming an influencer—and what holds her accountable

We reached out to some popular creators to get their best tips and tricks for success and better understand the ups and downs of life as a trailblazer on the internet.

This week, we caught up with Sophia White, aka Djarii, via email. The streamer, gamer, body painter, and makeup artist from England is known online for combining popular gaming characters with “cospaint.” She is a Twitch ambassador and one of U.K.’s top female and LGBTQ+ Twitch streamers, with an impressive 355,000 subscribers. She also has more than 200,000 followers and subscribers across Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

The interview below has been condensed and edited.

What’s the first thing you do to start your day online?

Usually, I will open my emails. I might spend far too long browsing TikTok or IG Reels, but my first official task of the day is emails!

What do you wish you knew when you were first starting out as a creator?

If I had to pick one thing, I wish that I knew more about my value as a content creator. Too many times beginner creators fall into the trap of sponsorships, affiliation programs, etc. I wish I could go back and say, “Don’t sweat any of that! You don’t need any sponsorships to begin your journey, and by the time you’ve established yourself, they’ll flow in naturally.” In the early days, don’t feel the need to chase scraps from brands to feel authentic. Focus on your own content and build your authenticity from there.

When did you realize you’d broken through and become a successful creator?

I wonder if I’ve even done that yet. As we progress through goals and milestones, new ones appear right away. I’m always trying to grow and develop. I’m not sure I would ever say I’ve “broken through” and become “successful”—that’s entirely subjective. For me, I’ve done some neat things, and I wanna keep doing neat things and see where this road takes us!

If you hadn’t become a creator, what would you be doing right now?

I originally planned to study art at the Edinburgh College of Art. However, my first Twitch “explosion” came before I made that leap. So I imagine that I would be following my artistic journey somehow, not unlike how I am now, but probably with a couple less followers!

What’s one thing you do to manage your relationship with your fans?

Discord Community! Our Discord channel (come hang with us!) serves as a great hub for community relationships, whether that’s between me and the audience, or viewers amongst themselves.

What do you think of the idea of cancel culture?

I think is a bit of a spectrum; there’s a line to be drawn between holding someone accountable and trying to ruin their lives for the sake of your own entertainment. Each case is different, but I at least try to remember that some mistakes are just that, and some problems can be better solved with kindness and education.

How much of your true self do you show online?

All of it.

What’s one of the best interactions you’ve ever had with someone who follows you?

Hard to say, honestly. I’ve had amazing experiences with my community. One of the top memories absolutely will always be sharing a group dinner with 15+ or so of my core community members at DreamHack. I’ll never forget how much that evening made me smile.

What is your most treasured tool?

My paintbrush! Nah, jk, gotta be my sick PC.

What holds you accountable?

Great question. I try to honestly keep my mind open for the most part, to listen and understand other perspectives. Granted, I’m not perfect, but as I see our social landscape changing, I always endeavour to be on the open, welcoming, and safe side of that. I feel fueled by wanting to create an environment where folk can feel comfortable to be their true self, something I wish I had when I was younger.

Thank you, Djarii, for talking with us!

