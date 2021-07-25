‘Found a whole family in my cereal’: TikToker finds mealworms in his new box of Frosted Mini Wheats

A TikToker showed that he got a little more than he bargained for when purchasing a box of Kellogg’s Frosted Mini Wheats.

The video, shared by @mbutler20014, has been captioned “found a whole family in my cereal.” In the two days since it was posted, it’s gained 33,700 likes and 2,472 comments on TikTok.

“So I keep hearing something in this cabinet,” he said. “I went to the store and got some cereal. I think it’s coming out of this box. I for real hear something in this box.”

The creator proceeds to open a sealed box of Frosted Mini Wheats, only to discover that a family of mealworms were having a “feast.”

He adjusts the bag to see how many are in there. He estimates 13 insects, but it’s not totally clear how many are in there. It’s also uncertain how they got into the box in the first place.

There is currently a class action lawsuit being brought against the Kellogg’s brand, but it has more to do with what is advertised on the Frosted Mini Wheats label than what isn’t.

The practice of emptying cereal into a clear plastic container—something most people may have seen on Pinterest—was heavily invoked in the comment section. Clear containers can allow people to the state of their cereal and ensure that it’s not tampered with as they go through their supply. Although in this case, it likely wouldn’t do much good, given that the bag and box were seemingly sealed with the infestation.

“Not me watching this [while] eating Cheerios… I’m not worried though when I buy a new box I open them and pour into a container.”

The situation may have been more gross than funny, but people still came with jokes at the ready.

“Mini wheats aren’t supposed to snap, crackle, pop,” @marnie_hanlon wrote.

‘Don’t worry that’s the new extra protein cereal they talked about,” another user joked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kellogg’s as well as the TikToker who posted the video for comment.

